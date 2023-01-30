Bill Belichick called offensive plays to try to help bail out his struggling coaches.

In his latest MMQB piece, NFL insider Albert Breer suggests that was the case during game days.

While Matt Patricia was the primary play caller, Breer noted that the Patriots head coach was “moonlighting” as a play caller at points.

Wrote Breer: “My understanding is Belichick was active on the headsets on game day, having the sort of oversight over the offense that he’d traditionally had over the defense, and moonlighting as play-caller at points (which is why, at times, calls were late going in, and the offense could look messy from an operational standpoint).”

Breer contended that was part of the reason why calls were late getting in, and the offense seemed dysfunctional from an operational standpoint.

That was also, in Breer’s view, a tacit acknowledgement by Belichick that he had made a mistake putting Patricia and Joe Judge in charge of the offense.

ARE THE PATRIOTS hunting for a running back in the 2023 NFL Draft? Specifically, a James White replacement?

With Bill Belichick and the Patriots staff out in Las Vegas this week, coaching draft prospects in the 2023 East-West Shrine Bowl, it was interesting to learn the team reportedly made a request.

According to a tweet from RosterWatch, the Patriots, who are manning the West Team, asked to coach the scat-back-type running backs, while the Falcons, who have the East Team, requested the bigger backs.

Rhamondre Stevenson, who had a breakout season with over 1,000-yards rushing, also served as the pass catching back and led the team with 69 catches. So it’s possible the Patriots are looking to replace White with a true third-down back given how Stevenson wore down toward the end of the year performing multiple roles.

Ty Montgomery initially filled the third-down back role but suffered what proved to be a season-ending injury in Week 1.

Pierre Strong, who was taken in the fourth round last season, is a possibility to be White’s heir apparent, especially after a year learning the system. He saw time toward the end of the season. Based on the report, the Pats might be looking for more.

