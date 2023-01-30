Portland is facing a number of challenges as the city develops a budget for the coming year, including rising inflation, the loss of one-time state and federal funds, and costs associated with the opening of a new homeless services center.

“The number one challenge on everyone’s minds – on businesses’ and residents’ minds – is inflation,” Finance Director Brendan O’Connell told the City Council during a workshop on Monday.

As the city heads into budget season, officials will also consider losses of one-time American Rescue Plan Act funding and $7.4 million in state funding allocated to the city last year to offset General Assistance costs. ARPA funding is expected to decrease by $4.75 million from what’s currently in the city budget.

The city is currently running on a $269 million budget, not including the school budget or self-funding enterprise accounts for sewer and stormwater operations and the Portland International Jetport. The mill rate is currently $13.61 per $1,000 of assessed value after a 4.8% combined city and school tax rate increase approved last year.

Other challenges in this year’s budget process include an increase in the property valuation, which could impact how much state funding is allocated through municipal revenue sharing and school funding, a loss of parking revenue from the Portland Landing project on the eastern waterfront, and new costs associated with the clean elections program and tenant protections approved by voters last November.

Monday’s workshop wasn’t all bad news. O’Connell told the council the city could also see higher interest rates on investments this year and that hotel costs for the homeless and asylum seekers are decreasing. In addition, O’Connell said, the city is optimistic about the legislative session in Augusta and proposals, including some focused on General Assistance reform, that could benefit Portland.

The budget year starts July 1, and the City Council and city manager will be working over the next few months to review department submissions and come up with final budget figures. The city manager is expected to present her proposed budget to the council in April with final council approval in May.

City councilors and Mayor Kate Snyder said Monday night that they want to stabilize the city budget as federal COVID-19 funds decrease, while keeping in mind and trying to address an ongoing staffing challenge. The city has about 270 vacancies out of a staff of 1,400.

“I look at this coming budget and probably budgets for several years now as rebuilding budgets – rebuilding staff capacity and morale so we’re getting done the things we want to get done,” Snyder said. “I feel like we’re caught between wanting to be aspirational and the need to be prudent and realistic. It’s kind of a hard place but it’s a balance we’ll be working to achieve together in the coming months.”

