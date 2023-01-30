WINSLOW — A 21-year-old man who police say repeatedly stabbed a 65-year-old man earlier this month on Lasalle Street in Winslow has pleaded not guilty to charges that include elevated aggravated assault, according to the district attorney’s office for Kennebec and Somerset counties.

Justin Boucher entered his plea last week at an Augusta courtroom. He is also facing two charges of violating condition of release. His next court appearance is scheduled for June 1.

Officer Randy Wing of the Winslow Police Department said last week the stabbing victim is being investigated by Waterville police for allegedly assaulting someone close to Boucher early this month.

Wing, the lead investigator in the case, said Boucher was retaliating when he saw the man walk by the apartment building where Boucher was staying Jan. 18. Wing said Boucher made a “spur of the moment” decision to attack the man with a pocket knife.

Boucher continued to be held without bail Monday at the Kennebec County Correctional Facility in Augusta. It was not clear Monday if he has a lawyer.

Boucher was also arrested following a June incident that led to charges that included criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon.

A Lewiston-based lawyer is representing him in that case, but it was not clear Monday if that lawyer, who could not be reached Monday for comment, is representing Boucher in the more recent case.

