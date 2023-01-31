FARMINGTON — Police charged a 15-year-old local boy Tuesday on a charge of felony terrorizing transmitted via social media in connection to a shooting threat Monday afternoon at Mt. Blue Campus, Police Chief Kenneth Charles said.

The threat reported at 2 p.m. was the second threat the district received Monday and caused the school system to cancel classes at the campus Tuesday.

“We were able to quickly identify and locate the source of the threat, a juvenile associated with the school,” according to Charles.

The boy was released to his parents, he said.

The first threat was a bomb threat reported late Monday morning. Students and staff were evacuated and sent home from Mt. Blue High School and Foster Career and Technical Education Center, which are both housed at Mt. Blue Campus.

No other schools in the district received threats.

The morning threat proved to be a hoax. Charles said state police did a thorough search of the campus with three bomb-detecting dogs and nothing was found.

“It was not a credible threat,” he said.

Police are still investigating the source of the bomb threat.

Related Headlines Mt. Blue Campus in Farmington closed Tuesday after a pair of threats

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: