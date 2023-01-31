On Dec. 7, I was sworn in as your state senator and am now serving my first term in the Maine Senate. It was a great day, and I was proud to have my family and friends with me in the State House. Being elected to represent you in the Senate is the honor of a lifetime, and I’m eager to get to work for you. I want to share some of the work we have already done as well as the work I am looking forward to, and suggest ways that you, the people of Maine, can be involved in the lawmaking process.

We kicked off this 131st Legislature in early January by providing emergency relief to Mainers who need it. After a series of bipartisan negotiations and a moving public hearing, I was so pleased that we passed the heating and housing relief bill. We also recognized that while short-term assistance is needed, long-term solutions are just as important. That’s why we also created a Joint Select Committee on Housing to focus directly on all issues related to the housing crisis affecting our district and all of Maine. We have to solve this.

I’m excited to announce that I have been appointed to be the Senate Chair of the Agriculture, Conservation, and Forestry Committee for the upcoming session. This is a responsibility that I take very seriously, as these three areas of policy are so crucial to my district and to all of Maine. I will also be a member of the Health and Human Services Committee, another important committee that works on bills related to health care and so much more in our state. As a result of these appointments, much of my time in Augusta will be spent working on bills that make their way through these committees.

Bills are beginning to have hearings, and one of the best ways to have your voice heard is to submit testimony for bills. When we hear directly from the public about how a certain bill will affect them and their livelihood, the better equipped we are to make informed decisions and do right by our constituents. After all, that is our responsibility. If you see a bill that affects or interests you is scheduled for a public hearing, you can sign up to submit testimony on the Maine State Legislature website at www.legislature.maine.gov. You can testify before committees via Zoom or in-person. If you can’t be present for the time of the public hearing, submitting written testimony is a great substitute. Please don’t hesitate to reach out to me or my office if you have questions about this process. We want to hear from you!

Besides my work in Augusta, my other job as your state senator is to hear your concerns and questions regarding issues and problems you or your family may need help with: child care, school, health care, roads and traffic, or a law you believe needs to be changed or created. I am here to listen, track down answers, find help if possible, or put you in touch with resources. Please know that I will do my best to respond to you, listen, and do my best to help if I am able.

I am honored and humbled to have been chosen by the people of Arundel, Biddeford, Dayton, Hollis and Lyman to serve as your state senator. I wish to extend my thanks to all of you for putting your trust in me. I pledge to do my best to listen to you, work hard, and serve you all to the best of my ability.

If you have any questions about the information here or would like to reach out with a comment, question or concern, you can reach out to me any time by emailing me at [email protected] or calling my office at (207) 287-1515. If you want to stay even more up to date on what we’re working on in Augusta, sign up for my email newsletter at mainesenate.org.

Senator Henry Ingwersen represents Senate District 32 which is made up of Arundel, Biddeford, Dayton, Hollis and Lyman.

