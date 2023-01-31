JAY — A 17-year-old boy has been arrested for allegedly shooting his 20-year-old brother on Tuesday at a residence 31 Pleasant Drive in North Jay.

The boy was charged with Class B aggravated assault, Police Chief Richard Caton IV said Tuesday night.

The teen, whose name is not being released because he is a juvenile, was taken to Long Creek Youth Development Center in South Portland, he said.

Caton said it appears the altercation started as a verbal argument between the siblings, and the younger brother reportedly pulled out a hand gun and shot his older brother.

The victim was taken by LifeFlight to Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston. Caton said the last he knew he was in stable condition.

Jay police responded to the report of a shooting just before 1 p.m. Maine State Police also responded as well as Wilton police, Jay Fire Rescue Department and NorthStar EMS ambulance. The fire rescue department set up a landing zone at Merrill’s Garage on state Route 4.

Two police cruisers sat in front of the mobile home Tuesday afternoon, and yellow crime scene tape blocked off the property, which is off state Route 4 nearly opposite Maxwell Road.

