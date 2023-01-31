LISBON — Levi Tibbetts scored 23 points to lead Lisbon past Madison 51-37 in boys basketball action Tuesday.

Chase Mailhot dropped in 18 points for Lisbon (9-6).

Callan Franzose led Madison (7-7) with 19 points.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

WESTBROOK 57, MORSE 22: Natalie LaBrie scored 10 points as the Blue Blazes (10-6) raced to an early lead in earning the win in Westbrook.

Jaslyn Alcide added nine points for Westbrook.

Haley Kirkpatrick made eight free throws and scored 14 to lead Morse (1-13).

GRAY-NEW GLOUCESTER 51, FREEPORT 35: Alexandra Portas hit five 3-pointers for 15 points and Ella Kenney chipped in 10 as the Patriots (13-2) prevailed at Gray.

Emily Groves had 10 points to lead Freeport (8-8).

BRUNSWICK 64, GORHAM 41: Dakota Shipley scored 21 points as the Dragons (14-1) cruised past the Rams (8-7) at Gorham.

Alexis Morin contributed 14 points for Brunswick.

Julia Reed led Gorham with 11 points and Ellie Gay had 10.

