A Maine judge is considering the constitutionality of a new law that allows Mainers with previously expired claims of childhood sexual abuse to sue their alleged perpetrators, regardless of the amount of time that has passed.

The law change has opened the Roman Catholic Diocese of Portland to more than a dozen civil complaints, with more waiting in the wings. The diocese is now arguing the 2021 law is unconstitutional because it retroactively creates liability where there previously was none.

Superior Justice Thomas McKeon said Tuesday after hearing initial arguments in the state’s Business and Consumer Court that the decision will be a “difficult one” that has nothing to do with the circumstances of the complaints.

“At the end of the day, my decision on whether this is constitutional under Maine law is not a decision where I’m weighing the benefits of this legislation,” McKeon said during the Zoom hearing Tuesday.

McKeon said he will likely rule within the coming weeks, but the case is expected to reach the Maine Supreme Judicial Court.

In the meantime, the judge agreed to extend a pause on the discovery process, despite objections from attorney Michael Bigos, who is representing 13 people suing the diocese.

If these cases were to go to trial, according to the diocese’s attorney Gerald Petruccelli, the church would be at an unfair disadvantage because so much time has passed and most of the witnesses are dead or unable to testify.

“You’ve got witnesses and I don’t — that’s not due process,” Petruccelli said.

Petruccelli cited several cases which he said prove a long-running standard in Maine that once-promised immunity is a “vested right” and that retroactive laws have never been favored by Maine’s highest court.

The statute of limitation question has been debated for years and was not unexpected when the law was passed in 2021.

Former Rep. Thom Harnett, who co-chaired the Judiciary Committee when the bill was debated, said in early January that he had expected the diocese would challenge the law, and committee members had their own questions about legality and constitutionality, too.

But after a lengthy presentation by the Maine Attorney General’s Office, the committee was confident “that this was proper and defensible,” Harnett said.

Maine lawmakers have made several changes to the statutes for civil claims, but not for prosecutors’ ability to pursue older criminal cases.

In 2000, the Maine Legislature passed a law that indefinitely extended the statute of limitations for most civil claims about child sex abuse, but only for cases alleged to have occurred after 1987. Many of the claims in the 13 lawsuits date back to the 1950s and 1960s.

Nationally, the Catholic Church has challenged efforts to eliminate or roll back statutes of limitations, often unsuccessfully.

In 2015, the Connecticut Supreme Court rejected the Hartford Diocese’s claim that a retroactive change was unconstitutional. That ruling, however, lists Maine as one of 24 states whose courts consider retroactively applied statutes of limitations as invalid, although there is no case law here so the matter is not settled.

Bigos said in court Tuesday there are several similar cases in which the Maine Supreme Judicial Court ruled in favor of retroactive claims, including a decision in the 1980s when the court sided with a retired sheet metal worker who was seeking compensation for asbestos exposure.

Bigos said many survivors of childhood sexual abuse come forward later in life, just as those dealing with the health consequences of asbestos aren’t typically aware of the harm until they’re more than 50 years old.

Bigos said lawmakers sided with science in 2021 when they repealed the statute of limitations, representing the “will of the people.”

“Now the diocese is asking the court to set aside the will of the people,” said Bigos. After the diocese spent decades “prioritizing the protection of clergy,” he added, “now it is time to protect the public.”

Petruccelli also tackled claims Tuesday that the church participated in “fraudulent concealment” by moving priests who had abused children to the diocese’s knowledge from parish to parish, without disclosing any allegation of abuse to parishioners.

Even if the new law is deemed unconstitutional, there is a possibility that the complaints could still move forward on these claims, because “fraudulent concealment” is not subjected to the same statute of limitations.

This story will be updated.

