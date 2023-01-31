Joe Mazzulla was having dinner on Monday night when he learned that he would be coaching in the All-Star Game. But it didn’t exactly spark a celebration for the Celtics interim head coach.

“I was just like, ‘Whatever,’ ” Mazzulla said. “I was at dinner with my wife and a few friends, so I had more important things going on at the time.”

Mazzulla – who, along with his staff, was named the head coach for Team Giannis at the All-Star Game after the Celtics clinched the best record in the East through games played on Feb. 5 – didn’t change that tune after a night of sleep.

What does the honor mean for Mazzulla?

“Nothing,” Mazzulla quipped before Tuesday’s practice, before he praised his staff and players for the Celtics being in this position, and said that the experience will be great for his family.

While Mazzulla may or may not care about the All-Star Game itself, it still represents something significant for the Celtics after how the season began four months ago. Mazzulla, of course, was suddenly thrust into the Celtics’ head coaching chair just days before the start of training camp after Ime Udoka was issued a season-long suspension for violating team policies.

The Celtics, largely, haven’t skipped a beat under Mazzulla, who was a second-row assistant at this time last season and whose only prior head-coaching experience came at Division 2 Fairmont State.

Mazzulla is the eighth coach in Celtics history to coach the All-Star Game and first since Brad Stevens in 2017. It also marks just the third time in the last 24 seasons that a first-year coach was selected for the All-Star Game.

THE CELTICS may be getting some reinforcements Wednesday for their showdown against the Brooklyn Nets at TD Garden. The team announced starting center Robert Williams (sprained ankle) has been upgraded to questionable for the contest. Marcus Smart will remain out for the fifth straight game with a bone bruise in his ankle.

Williams was a late scratch for the Celtics ahead of Saturday’s win over the Lakers due to the injury but he’s improved in recent days according to Mazzulla.

Smart’s absence is likely to extend at least through the week as he has not tested the ankle yet after suffering the injury two weeks ago in Toronto.