CEI Capital Management LLC recently announced that it has made a $60,000 donation to the Oasis Free Clinics to support their work providing health, dental, mental health and prescription assistance for adults with low incomes and no insurance. Funds for this donation were generated as part of Community Benefits Agreement with one of CCML’s New Markets Tax Credit investments, which stipulated that a portion of the funds from the NMTC loan repayment would go to support organizations that serve populations with low incomes.

Oasis is the only medical and dental clinic whose sole purpose is to provide free care to uninsured adults ages 18-64 in southern Midcoast Maine. Through their health and dental programs, Oasis serves uninsured adults living at or below 200% of the Federal Poverty Level. They also assist low-income, insured adults with access to free medications. Services are provided by a small paid staff and a network of volunteer medical, dental and mental health providers.

A leading practitioner of the NMTC program, CEI Capital Management has deployed New Markets Tax Credits into 96 projects since 2004. CEI Capital Management shares the mission of its parent, Coastal Enterprises, Inc., to build a just, vibrant and climate-resilient future for people and communities in Maine and rural regions.

“We are thrilled to be the recipient of this incredible donation from CEI Capital Management,” said Anita Ruff, Oasis Free Clinics executive director. “These funds come at a great time and will help us purchase necessary medical and dental supplies, provide staff with training and assure that we are providing culturally and linguistically appropriate care. We are grateful for this investment in Oasis and our community.”

