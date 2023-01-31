SKOWHEGAN – Anne L. Pillsbury, 85, of Farmington, died late Saturday afternoon at Woodlawn Rehabilitation Center in Skowhegan where she had been a resident for just shy of a year. She was born in Farmington, April 1, 1937, a daughter of Arnold Dexter and Marion Frances (Fellows) Pillsbury. She attended school in the two room school in Farmington Falls until the third grade when she moved to the Mallett school until the 8th grade, and graduated in 1955 from Farmington High School. She continued her education at Thomas College in Waterville, where she graduated in 1957.

She worked for Currier and Joseph Holman for four years and then moved to the Los Angeles area where she was a long-time employee of the Beverly Hills Federal Savings in Beverly Hills, CA where she was employed as a legal secretary to the Vice President – General Counsel. She later transferred to the Pension Trust Department. She continued working in the Retirement Plan field at various entities and in October of 1992, returned to live in Falmouth, where she was a Pension Administrator at Employee Benefit Services, which was later known at Benefit Strategies of Maine in Portland. She retired in June of 2005. She was awarded the designation of Qualified Plan Administrator by the American Society of Pension Actuaries after having successfully completed two intensive courses in retirement plan administration. She moved back to Farmington in 2016.

During her retirement, she enjoyed reading, needlepoint, lunching, and visiting with friends and family and she enjoyed her neighbors at Colonial Village in Falmouth. One of her fondest memories was growing up on Rolling Acres Farm in Farmington Falls, along with picnics at Center Hill in Weld, Smalls Falls, and Mosher Hill. She also shared a special friendship with Anita (Stewart) Grindle for over 50 years. Anne looked forward each year to meeting with her girl Pillsbury cousins where they shared memories, good food, and laughter.

She is survived by two nieces, Sue Ellen Pillsbury Paul of Farmington and Kristie Anne Pillsbury Backus of Farmington; niece-in-law, Nadene (Deanie) Mitchell Pillsbury of Wilton; grandnieces and nephews, Jamie Paul Daley, Jessica Paul Gillespie, Tia Dakin Robbins, Jason A. Pillsbury, Thomas M. Pillsbury, Abigail Pillsbury McLaughlin, Ryan M. Backus, Nathan J. Backus, and Evan M. Backus; great-grands, Emily Pillsbury, Tyson Pillsbury, Johnny McLaughlin, Davin Targett, Caitlin Cole, Raegan Robbins, Jaden Robbins, Jaxon Pillsbury, Maverick Pillsbury, and Nora Pillsbury. She was predeceased by her brother, John A. Pillsbury; nephews, John A. Pillsbury, Jr. and Michael J. Backus; and her sister-in-law, Noreen McCormick Pillsbury.

Public graveside memorial services will be held on Sunday, May 7 at 11 am at Fairview Cemetery in Farmington. Memories may be shared in her Book of Memories at http://www.wilesrc.com. Cremation care and memorial services are being cared for and provided by the Wiles Remembrance Center of Farmington.

The family suggests that those who desire consider memorial gifts in her memory to the Franklin County Animal Shelter,

550 Industry Road,

Farmington, ME 04938