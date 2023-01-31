HARPSWELL – Violet Ann Tetreault, 82, peacefully passed away Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, at her home in the company of her loving family. Violet was born in Portland to Harry and Mary Wood on July 31, 1940. Violet started The Vegetable Corner in Harpswell with her husband, worked as an LPN, was a caretaker for children and elderly, worked as a switch board operator at a local telephone company; but her greatest achievement was the raising of her children. Violet loved God and was a parishioner at All Saint’s Parish. When she could no longer attend mass, she participated in mass online and received Holy communion weekly from Sue Sabrowski. During COVID in 2020 she reached out to her son’s mother in law, Karen, who lived on an island alone off the coast of Maine and called her every day to pray for their shared families for over a year. This is one of the many of examples of Violet’s compassionate love for others. She prayed her rosary daily for her family, friends, and all those in need. She leaves her beloved husband of 60 years, Raymond L. Tetreault, her seven children; Catherine (David), Theresa Ann, Raymond (Anne), Laura (David), Peter (Cara), Mary (Christopher), and Hannah (Edward James); 12 grandchildren; and one great-grandchild; her brother Festus Wood; her cousin Helen Palmieri; and her two sisters-in-law, Cathy Tetreault and Louise Mendes. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday, February 2 at 11 a.m., at St. Johns the Baptist Church, Pleasant St. Brunswick. Burial will be in the spring. There are no visiting hours.

