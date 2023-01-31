The Portland Public Library has named Sarah Moore, a library director from Indiana with family ties to Maine, as its next executive director.

Moore will start in her new role on April 19.

“Sarah brings immense library experience — from initiating and implementing a campaign to expand the branch system and establishing a human resources department,” said Anne Dalton, president of the Library Board of Trustees, in a news release.

“We were particularly impressed with how she builds creative partnerships that extend the library’s research into the community. We are eager to welcome her to Portland.”

Moore will replace Sarah Campbell, who left in September after 21 years with the library and became executive director in 2015.

Moore will arrive from Zionsville, Indiana, where she has served as executive director of the Hussey-Mayfield Memorial Public Library since 2018.

She earned her master’s degree in library and information science at Indiana University – Bloomington and for the past 21 years has held a variety of positions at both public and academic libraries in Ohio, Colorado and Indiana.

“I am excited to join the community of Portland and lead the Portland Public Library into its next chapter,” Moore said in the library’s release. “I know that together we will continue to develop resources and services that connect, engage and enrich this diverse community.”

Moore has a family history in Maine that dates back to before the Revolutionary War, the release said. She is an animal lover who enjoys painting, lapidary, exploring the outdoors and, of course, reading.

