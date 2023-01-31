Things have been relatively quiet when it comes to Michael Wacha this winter.

Though the veteran right-hander had a strong year in Boston in 2022, he remains unsigned with about two weeks to go before pitchers and catchers report to spring training camps in Florida and Arizona.

Wacha, the top free agent starting pitcher remaining on the market, is seeking a two-year contract, according to Jon Heyman of the New York Post. USA Today’s Bob Nightengale adds that Wacha is looking for a deal in the $30 million range (about $15 million per year).

Wacha, 31, was a stabilizing force for the Red Sox rotation when healthy in 2022, going 11-2 with a 3.32 ERA in 23 starts (1271/3 innings) despite spending two stints on the injured list. His traditional stats (like ERA and WHIP) paint a rosier picture of his season than some of his advanced numbers, suggesting he was a bit lucky throughout the season. As a result, it seems like teams and Wacha’s camp have differed on his value all winter, resulting in a slow-moving process despite how the rest of the rotation market moved very quickly in November and December.

Wacha has been linked to Minnesota and Baltimore in recent weeks, though it’s unclear if those teams have continued their pursuits after acquiring Pablo López and Cole Irvin. The Red Sox probably aren’t a great fit with seven starters – Chris Sale, Corey Kluber, Garrett Whitlock, James Paxton, Nick Pivetta, Brayan Bello and Tanner Houck – already in the mix. At this point, if Wacha doesn’t accept what is being offered (likely one-year deals or one-year deals with options), he might be better off waiting until spring training begins to see if teams suffer rotation injuries.

FRANK GERMAN: According to reports, the Red Sox designated right-hander Frank German for assignment Monday to clear space on the 40-man roster for newly-acquired left-hander Richard Bleier. The Red Sox acquired the southpaw from the Marlins in the deal sending former All-Star closer Matt Barnes to Miami.

Boston picked up German from the New York Yankees in the 2021 trade that also sent reliever Adam Ottavino to the Red Sox. German was a fourth-round pick of the Yankees in 2018.

German made his MLB debut last season, appearing in five games out of the Red Sox bullpen. And it didn’t go well. He gave up eight runs in four innings for an ERA of 18.00.

The Red Sox will now have a week to trade German or pass him through waivers. He did average 97.7 mph on his fastball and could intrigue other clubs with his youth, excellent performance in the minors last year and full slate of options.

Ottavino spent the 2021 season in Boston, recording a 4.21 ERA in 69 appearances. He joined the New York Mets last year and posted an impressive 2.06 ERA in 66 appearances. Ottavino re-signed with the Mets last month, reportedly getting a two-year deal worth $14.5 million.

SOME TEAMS will be forced to eliminate certain uniforms in 2023 due to new MLB guidelines.

The Red Sox will not be one of them.

MLB and Nike are limiting teams to four uniforms plus their “City Connect” jerseys, if they have them, in what is being referred to as the “Four Plus One” rule across the game. The Red Sox will once again trot out a four-uniform rotation of home whites, home reds, road greys and road blues with the yellow, Boston Marathon-inspired “City Connect” jerseys returning for a third season.

The team will also be permitted its special white home jersey with “Boston” across the front on Patriots’ Day like it has for the last number of years; that is viewed as a special exception to MLB’s rules, according to a source. During spring training, the Sox will wear their green uniforms on St. Patrick’s Day as they normally do.

