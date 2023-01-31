Senior De’Angelo Alston scored a career-high 33 points to help the Scarborough boys’ basketball team to a 66-43 win over Sanford on Tuesday night in Scarborough.

Alston had 19 points in the first half as Scarborough (5-10) jumped out to a 39-22 lead.

Liam Garriepy added 12 points and Blake Harris had 10 for the Red Storm.

Makai Bougie led the Spartans (5-10) with 20 points.

SOUTH PORTLAND 63, NOBLE 55: Jaelen Jackson scored 20 points and the Red Riots (13-3) survived a barrage of 3-pointers by Noble (6-9) in the second half to win in South Portland.

Gabe Galarraga added 12 points for South Portland, which built a 27-18 halftime lead. The Knights then hit eight of their 12 3-pointers in the second half and pulled within five points, but the Red Riots made 9 of 10 free throws in the final period to put it away.

Bryce Guitard led Noble with 20 points, Jamier Rose added 17 and Chase Dodier 11.

WINDHAM 68, DEERING 51: The Eagles (5-10) pulled away by outscoring the Rams (0-15) 23-7 in the third quarter in Windham.

Adrian Moody led Windham with 13 points. Blake McPherson added 11.

Evan Legassey scored 17 points, Justin Jamal had 12 and Sam Anderson 10 for Deering.

PORTLAND 56, EDWARD LITTLE 33: Remijo Wani scored 18 points to lead the Bulldogs (12-4) over the Red Eddies (4-11) at the Portland Expo.

Jeissey Khamis posted 12 points, eight rebounds and three assists for Portland. Pitia Donato had six points, seven rebounds and four steals.

Landon Cougle had 12 points and Eli St. Laurent 10 for Edward Little.

BONNY EAGLE 41, MARSHWOOD 27: Elliot Bouchard scored 20 points to lift the Scots (8-7) over the Hawks (10-5) in South Berwick.

Cooper Aiguier led Marshwood with 10 points.

LAKE REGION 66, WELLS 62: Jake Chadbourne scored 22 points and Lake Region (7-9) held on in the final minutes to defeat Wells (4-10) in Naples.

Jackson Libby added 17 points and Evan Duprey had 10 for the Lakers, who led 34-26 at halftime. But Wells, led by Caden Dufort with 19 points, pulled within three points with under two minutes left before Lake Region iced it.

Eli Roy added 12 points and Spencer Carpenter had 10 for the Warriors.

POLAND 64, YORK 51: Johnny Patenaude scored 29 points to lead the Knights (4-1) to a win over the Wildcats (7-7) in Poland.

Hayden Christner added nine points for Poland.

Derek Parsons led York with 15 and Lukas Bouchard had nine points.

KENNEBUNK 45, BIDDEFORD 35: Max Andrews scored 14 points and Theo Pow added 13 as the Rams (7-7) used a 15-3 fourth quarter to pull away from the Tigers (4-11) at Kennebunk.

Julius Silva scored 10 points for Biddeford.

MEDOMAK VALLEY 48, LINCOLN ACADEMY 45: Gabe Lash scored 18 points and Kory Donlin added 12 as the Panthers (13-3) erased a seven-point halftime deficit to come from behind and beat the Eagles (10-5) in Waldoboro.

Finn Parmley added nine points and nine rebounds. Kevin Sincyr had five points and five assists.

Lucas Houghton and Gabriel Hagar each scored 12 for Lincoln Academy.

OLD ORCHARD BEACH 60, NORTH YARMOUTH ACADEMY 45: The Seagulls (15-1) responded to a five-point halftime deficit by going on a 28-8 run in the third quarter and defeating the Panthers (5-10) in Old Orchard Beach.

James Erickson finished with 14 points and Landen Johnson had 12 for Old Orchard, which trailed 24-19 at halftime.

Cal Nice scored 15 points, Nate Oney added 12 and Colin Roderick 11 for NYA.

ST. DOMINIC 51, SACOPEE VALLEY 45: Taylor Varney scored 13 points and the Saints (6-8) took control in the first half to defeat Sacopee Valley (5-12) at Hiram.

Logan Carey added 10 points for St. Dom’s, which extended an 11-7 lead after the first quarter to 27-14 at halftime.

SEACOAST CHRISTIAN 55, TEMPLE ACADEMY 36: Sunny Johnson had 24 points and 10 rebounds as the Guardians (5-10) cruised to a win over Temple Academy (3-11) in Eliot.

Isaiah Cardinal added 15 points, eight steals and six assists. Seth Vega and Brady Winship chipped in with seven points each. Peyton Recklards scored 12 points for Temple.

