Hannah Talon scored 10 of her 20 points in the first quarter as St. Joseph’s jumped out to an 11-point lead and beat Rivier 84-53 in a Great Northeast Athletic Conference women’s basketball game on Tuesday in Nashua, New Hampshire.

Elisabeth Stapelfeld also scored 20 points for the Monks, who improve to 13-4 overall and 8-1 in the conference. Angelica Hurley chipped in with 15 points and Hailey Anderson had 11.

Lyric Grumblatt had 19 points for Rivier (10-1, 7-5).

FOOTBALL

BIG 12: The Big 12 released its long-anticipated 14-team football schedule, which includes its four new members for 2023 along with Oklahoma and Texas before their eventual departures to the Southeastern Conference.

Houston will be the first of the new teams to play a conference game, in Week 3 when the Cougars host former Southwest Conference rival and national champion runner-up TCU in the only league game Sept. 16. The other newcomers play their Big 12 openers the following week, when BYU is at Kansas, Central Florida goes to defending champion Kansas State, and Cincinnati hosts Oklahoma.

After playing a round-robin schedule as a 10-team league since 2011, the Big 12 will still have a nine-game conference schedule without divisions. But there will now be four league teams that each school will not play during the regular season. The two finishers in the conference standings will play in the Big 12 title game.

MICHIGAN STATE: A Michigan State player who swung his helmet at a Michigan player in a stadium tunnel expressed regret and said he’s “just looking forward to wuppin’ some maize and blue” on the field.

Khary Crump, a defensive back, was sentenced to probation. He was one of seven Michigan State players charged in a skirmish that followed a loss at Michigan Stadium on Oct. 29.

Crump was the only Spartan facing a felony, but that charge was dismissed in an agreement to plead guilty to misdemeanors. His record will be scrubbed clean if he stays out of trouble while on probation.

