Comedy

Monday 2/6

Karen Morgan and more: 6 p.m., Blue, 650A Congress St., Portland. $12 in advance, $15 day of. portcityblue.com

Ongoing

Thursday Night Comedy: 7 p.m. every Thursday, Stroudwater Distillery, 28 Resurgam Place, Portland. Hosted by Ian MacDonald. Weekly rotating lineup. $10 online or in person. eventbrite.com

Exhibits/Galleries

Through 2/9

Joy of Art: A collection of original artwork by Maine residents. Open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays; 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays; and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays. Topsham Public Library, Crooker Gallery, 25 Foreside Road, Topsham. friendstopshamlibrary.org

Friday 2/10

“Future Phenomenology,” opening reception: 5 p.m., Maine Museum of Photographic Arts, 15 Middle St., Portland. mainemuseumofphotographicarts.org

Through 2/18

Winter studio sale: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays, noon to 4 p.m. on Sundays, Meetinghouse Arts Gallery and Stage, 40 Main St., Freeport. meetinghousearts.org

Through 2/24

Maine Jewish Museum new exhibitions: open Sundays through Fridays from noon to 4 p.m., closed on Saturdays. Exhibitions feature a new work by Sara Crisp, as well as “The Hole in the Net: The Art of Steve Marcus,” and a photography gallery, “When Midnight Comes Around: New York City 1976-1986,” by Gary Green. 267 Congress St., Portland. mainejewishmuseum.org

Through 2/26

Paintings by Women Artists: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. every Friday, Saturday, Sunday. Richard Boyd Art Gallery, 15 Epps St., Portland. richardboydpottery.com

Through 3/3

“2 x 14 Love Show”: 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays, Merrill Memorial Library, 215 Main St., Yarmouth. yarmouthlibrary.org

Ongoing

Casco Bay Artisans: 68 Commercial St., Building A, Portland. cascobayartisans.com

Freeport Antiques and Heirlooms Showcase: Through spring, 31 Main St., Freeport. “Maine at its Midpoint” photography by Kosti Ruohomaa. freeportantiquesshowcase.com

Maine Art Collective: Multimedia experience run by 14 Maine artists using media ranging from sculpture to jewelry, painting to photography. Maine Art Collective, 18 Exchange St., Portland. maineartcollective.com.

Film

Monday 2/6

“Elvis” (2022): Rated PG-13. 1:30 p.m., Scarborough Public Library, 48 Gorham Road, Scarborough. Call 883-4723 option 4, email [email protected] to register, or visit scarboroughlibrary.org.

Friday 2/10

“Geographies of Solitude” (2022): Not rated. 7 p.m., Space Gallery, 538 Congress St., Portland. $9; $7 members. space538.org

Friday 2/10 & Saturday 2/11

Banff Centre Mountain Film Festival: 7 p.m., State Theatre, 609 Congress St., Portland. $23 advance, $26 at door. Student discounts available. statetheatreportland.com

Ongoing

Apohadion Theater: 107 Hanover St., Portland. theapohadiontheater.com

Merrill Film Society: Watch movies on your own and join a Zoom discussion. Email Mike at [email protected] for an invitation. yarmouthlibrary.org

Museums

Ongoing

Bowdoin College Museum of Art: 245 Maine St., Brunswick. Free admission. bowdoin.edu/art-museum

Free Friday: 4 p.m., Fridays, Portland Museum of Art, 7 Congress Square, Portland. portlandmuseum.org

Portland Observatory: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 138 Congress St., Thursday-Saturday for 45-minute guided tours. Details at portlandlandmarks.org.

Music

Saturday 2/4

Gordon Grdina and The Marrow: 7-11 p.m., Blue, 650A Congress St., Portland. Jazz and Arabic styles. $20. portcityblue.com

Bold Riley: 7:30 p.m., to benefit Brunswick Area Teen Center and Maine Family Planning, Unitarian Universalist Church of Brunswick, 1 Middle St., Brunswick. $20 advance, $25 at door, $10 students/children. uubrunswick.org

Feels Dance Party: 9 p.m., Flask Lounge, 117 Spring St., Portland. flasklounge.com

Sunday 2/5

“Collective Memory”: Palaver Strings’ Beehive Chamber series, 3:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., Mayo Street Arts, 10 Mayo St., Portland. $20 advance, $15 at door, $22 for preference. mayostreetarts.org

Meg McRee, Lainey Wilson, Ben Chapman: 7 p.m., Aura Maine, 121 Center St., Portland. bandsintown.com

Lainey Wilson’s “Country with a Flair”: 8 p.m., Aura Maine, 121 Center St., Portland. $30 auramaine.com

Tuesday 2/7

Bess Jacques and the Strays: 7 p.m., Blue, 650A Congress St., Portland. portcityblue.com

Arcadia Band: 9 p.m., Blue, 650A Congress St., Portland. portcityblue.com

Thursday 2/9

Cumberland Crossing: 7 p.m., Blue, 650A Congress St., Portland. portcityblue.com

Big Head Todd and the Monsters: 8 p.m., State Theatre, 609 Congress St., Portland. $37.50 advance, $45 day-of. statetheatreportland.com

Friday 2/10

Night Hawk, Lily in the Weeds, Hunter Lefebvre: 7:30 p.m., Blue, 650A Congress St., Portland. $18 portcityblue.com

Assasi: 7:30 p.m., Mayo Street Arts, 10 Mayo St., Portland. $20 advance, $15 at door, $22 for preference. mayostreetarts.org

101.9 POR’S Wicked Winter Jam: 8 p.m., Aura Maine, 121 Center St., Portland. $25-45 auramaine.com

Garcia Peoples: 8 p.m., Sun Tiki Studios, 375 Forest Avenue, Portland. $15 advance, $18 day-of. suntikistudios.com

Ongoing

“Always, sometimes”: live music, 6 p.m., every fourth Friday of the month, Byrnes’ Irish Pub, 16 Station Ave., Brunswick. byrnesirishpub.com

Friday DJ: 8 p.m., every Friday, O’Donoghue’s Pub, 103 Pleasant St., Brunswick. facebook.com/ODonoghuesPubBrunswickMe

Flask Retro Party: 8 p.m., every last Saturday, Flask Lounge, 117 Spring St., Portland. $5 flasklounge.com

Live Music: 9 p.m., Fridays, Sea Dog Brewing Company, 125 Western Ave., South Portland. seadogbrewing.com

“Monday of the Minds”: hip hop open mic, 8 p.m., Mondays, Flask Lounge, 117 Spring St., Portland. 21-plus. flasklounge.com

Open DJ Night: 8:30 p.m., Tuesdays, Flask Lounge, 117 Spring St., Portland. flasklounge.com

Open jazz session: 7 p.m., Wednesdays, Blue, 650A Congress St., Portland. portcityblue.com

Stereo Dreams: open mic, 8 p.m., every first Wednesday, Sun Tiki Studios, 375 Forest Ave., Portland. suntikistudios.com

Theater/Dance

Saturday 2/4

“Tap Tap Jazz”: 1 and 4 p.m., Maine State Ballet, Lopez Theater, 348 Route 1, Falmouth. Tickets $15-22 with discounts for seniors and children. mainestateballet.org

“Wabanaki Stories”: 3 p.m., Merrill Auditorium, 20 Myrtle St., Portland. $15 portlandovations.org

Castlebay: 7:30 p.m., a performance of Scottish folk music and poetry of Robert Burns. The Annex, Chocolate Church Arts Center, 804 Washington St., Bath. $18 advance, $22 day-of. chocolate.na.ticketsearch.com

“Baffo Box Show: A Compact Cardboard Comedy”: 7:30 p.m., Mayo Street Arts, 10 Mayo St., Portland. mayostreetarts.org

Saturday 2/4-Sunday 2/19

“Killer Comfort”: dark comedy, 12:30 p.m., Saturdays, Good Theater production, St. Lawrence Arts Center, 76 Congress St., Portland. $20 advance, $10 final rush. goodtheater.com

“The High Road”: 7 p.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays; 7:30 p.m. Fridays; 3 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Saturdays; 2 p.m. Sundays. Good Theater production, St. Lawrence Arts Center, 76 Congress St., Portland. $30 goodtheater.com

St. Brigid’s Day Irish dance concert: 7 p.m., featuring Stillson School of Irish Dance, Maine Irish Heritage Center, 34 Gray St., Portland. $20 adults, $5 under 12. maineirish.com

Sunday 2/5

Andrew Silver’s one-man Silver Circus: 3 p.m., kid-friendly, Meetinghouse Arts, 40 Main St., Freeport. $20 adults, $15 youth, $10 under 12. freeportartsandculture.org

“Sweet-Tarts”: Dragology drag show, 7 p.m., St. Lawrence Arts, 76 Congress St., Portland. 21-plus. $22 advance, $26 at door. goodtheater.com

Through 2/5

“Don’t Let the Pigeon Drive the Bus! The musical”: 11 a.m., Children’s Museum and Theatre of Maine, 250 Thompsons Point Road, Portland. $20 kitetails.org/pigeon

Friday 2/10

“Cocktails and Cupids”: burlesque and drag show, 9 p.m., Free Street, 77 Free St., Portland. $20. 21-plus. freestreetportland.com

Through 2/11

“Charitable Sisterhood of the Second Trinity Victory Church”: 7:30 p.m. on Friday, 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, 7 p.m. on Thursday. Footlights Theatre, 190 US Route 1, Falmouth. thefootlightstheatre.com

Through 2/12

“Wait Until Dark”: thriller by Frederick Knott, 7:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays; 2 p.m. Sundays. Lyric Music Theater, 176 Sawyer St., South Portland. lyricmusictheater.org

Through 2/13

Line dancing: 6 p.m., Mondays, People Plus, 35 Union St., Brunswick. peopleplusmaine.org

Through 2/19

“The High Road”: 7:30 p.m., Good Theater production, St. Lawrence Arts Center, 76 Congress St., Portland. goodtheater.com

Through 2/26

“Quills”: by Doug Wright, 7:30 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays, 5 p.m. Sundays. Mad Horse Theater, 24 Mosher St., South Portland. 18-plus. madhorse.com

Ongoing

Open Stage: 6 p.m. last Friday of every month, Three of Strong Spirits distillery, 35B Diamond St., Portland. threeofstrongspirits.com

