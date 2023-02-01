LEWISTON — No boys’ hockey team in the state is as hot as Falmouth. Since losing the first two games of the season, the Navigators have reeled off nine wins in a row. The ninth came Wednesday night at The Colisee, a 6-1 victory over Lewiston in which Falmouth showed exactly how quickly it can grab hold of momentum.

“We’re just playing really good as a team. We’re playing strong defense-first, and offense is coming when we need it,” said Falmouth captain Mitch Ham, who scored a pair of goals.

Late in the first period, the Navigators (9-2) scored twice in a span of eight seconds. First, sophomore defenseman Jack Turgeon’s shot from the point trickled through the pads of Lewiston goalie Gabe Pomerleau at 13:25. Aaron Higgins then quickly scored after Falmouth won the faceoff and made a beeline to the Blue Devils’ net.

“You come here and play in Lewiston’s home rink, it’s an away game, take a magic marker to the record. Anything’s possible. You saw that for the first period. They were right there,” said Falmouth Coach Deron Barton.

With Higgins and Ham each scoring a pair of goals, the duo remained on top of the Class A scoring race. Higgins now has 19 goals, while Ham has 18.

The Blue Devils (4-7) had a chance to cut Falmouth’s lead in half in the first minute of the second period, but Navigators goalie Brandon White made a point-blank save on Dylan Blue’s shot from directly in front. Moving quickly in transition, Falmouth pushed its lead to 3-0 just 1:03 into the second when Ham scored, with an assist from Higgins.

Advertisement

White finished with 15 saves.

“(White) gives us a chance to bury our sins a little bit. That’s how important a goalie is. In a game like this, where we didn’t have many shots, it’s tough to stay sharp, and he did,” Barton said.

The Navigators scored three goals in the first five minutes of the third period to make it 6-0. First, Higgins scored at 2:44, skating through a pair of Lewiston defenders with nifty puck control before firing his shot past Pomerleau (28 saves). At 3:22, Ham got his second goal of the game with a shot from between the circles.

“We’re just sticking to basics, getting the puck down low and going to work,” Ham said.

Thomas Healey’s goal at 4:48 completed Falmouth’s scoring.

The game featured one penalty, and the Blue Devils capitalized on the power play to score their lone goal. With Falmouth’s Zach Mitton in the box for tripping, Cody Dionne scored at 10:43 of the third, with assists from Ethan Blue and Dylan Blue.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »