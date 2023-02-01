Gov. Janet Mills has nominated a 71-year-old superior court justice from Old Orchard Beach to join the state’s top court.

Mills has tapped Justice Wayne R. Douglas to become an associate justice on the seven-member Maine Supreme Judicial Court. Douglas, who has been a judge for the last two decades, faces a confirmation hearing and vote before the Legislature.

If confirmed, Douglas would replace Justice Thomas Humphrey, who retired last spring, and would serve a seven-year term. He would become the Mills’ fifth appointment to the state’s top court.

“Justice Douglas’ sharp legal mind, measured temperament, and dedication to the fair and impartial administration of the law position him well to serve the people of Maine on the Supreme Judicial Court,” Mills said in a written statement. “I believe that the Court and all Maine people will benefit from Justice Douglas’ decades of public service, and I am pleased to nominate him for this appointment.”

Douglas was first appointed to the bench in 2002 by former Gov. Angus King, after serving as the independent governor’s chief legal counsel and as an associate commissioner of the former Maine Department of Mental Health.

Douglas was appointed as a superior court justice by former Gov. Paul LePage in 2015. He presided over the York County Treatment and Recovery Court, which provides judicially monitored supervision and treatment to individuals with criminal charges who are committed to addressing their substance use disorder and mental health issues.

He also initiated a Mental Health Docket in York County to expedite cases involving people experiencing mental health issues, the Mills administration said.

Douglas holds an undergraduate degree from Bates College and is a graduate of the University of Maine School of Law. Prior to public service, he worked for more than a decade as a lawyer for the Portland law firm Pierce Atwood.

“I am deeply humbled by Gov. Mills’ nomination to serve on the Maine Supreme Judicial Court,” Douglas said in a written statement. “If fortunate to be confirmed by the Legislature, I will give careful consideration to each case that comes before the Court, treat all with courtesy and respect, and administer justice in a fair and impartial manner.”

The Maine Supreme Judicial Court is comprised of seven justices. The court hears appeals from superior, district and probate courts; oversees courtthe Judicial Branch of government, setting policy and procedural rules for all state courts; and issues advisory opinions to the governor or Legislature when requested on “solemn occasions.”

