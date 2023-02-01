The city of South Portland has recently started a new position of communications officer. According to the city, the communications officer handles most incoming media inquiries and outgoing press releases, writes the city’s newsletter, and responds to Freedom of Access Act requests.

The communications officer also works on the city’s website and social media accounts, the city’s marketing, and branding strategies, improvement on notification to the public on important issues, and more.

Shara Dee is the South Portland’s first communications officer and started on Aug. 31, 2022.

“I’ve always been drawn to work that makes a positive impact,” Dee said. “Prior to this position, I worked in the nonprofit sector. I’ve worked for arts, education and advocacy organizations, and communications have always been central to my work. My degrees are in this field, and it’s also a passion of mine. I’m very interested in language and images and all the tools we humans use to connect and build relationships and community.”

Dee lives in South Portland. “I live in the Meeting House Hill neighborhood with my sons, Wes (10) and Milo (8), and in recent years I’ve enjoyed getting to know my community here in South Portland,” Dee said. “Last year I had the opportunity to substitute teach in the elementary schools a few days a week. I also had the chance to meet many families through a photography project of mine called PORCHtraits, where I took portraits of families on their porches or in front of their homes and donated the funds to The Locker Project, an organization that helps feed kids and families in and around the city.

“Through these and more experiences, I fell in love with this community and had hoped to continue using my time to contribute locally. When I saw the opening for the city’s first ever communications officer, I dropped everything and applied.”

Dee has now had time to settle into the position. “My job is super fun,” she said. “I feel like I’ve landed in just the right role where I’m able to use my skills and talents, and also where I’m challenged and able to grow and learn. My workdays can be very busy, particularly as there are so many great things going on in the city to get the word out about it.

“One thing that’s really special and unique about my role is that I get to work with every department in the city, from public works to transportation, the police department to parks, waterfront and recreation, and more. I didn’t realize until I began working here just how expert and devoted a staff the city has. Now, I tell all my South Portland friends and neighbors, ‘You’re in good hands.’”

The role of communications officer is something the city needed, as City Manager Scott Morelli explained. “I am so thankful that city council allocated funding for this position and that we were able to hire the perfect person in Shara Dee to fill it,” Morelli said. “I had long thought that we needed to do a better job in proactively getting information out to our residents and also responding in a timely manner to reporters seeking additional information for a story. With Shara on board, we have been doing just that.

“I am very impressed with her work thus far and look forward to all of the additional improvements that she will help us realize in the coming months and years.”

Dee is happy to be engaged with the community and serve this role for South Portland.

“I really look forward to learning more from the South Portland community about what topics they’re interested in knowing more about and their favorite ways to engage with their city government,” Dee said. “Residents: Look out for a survey in the near future. Be sure you’re signed up for our email newsletter (https://bit.ly/soponews) and follow us on Facebook and Instagram (@cityofsouthportland), and Twitter (cityofsopo).”

