PORTLAND – Anna Maria Troiano, 98, of 22 Oakley St. in Portland, died peacefully at home with her loving daughter by her side on Jan. 27, 2023.

Anna was born on Nov. 23, 1924, in Vieste, Italy, the daughter of Saverio and Maria Fusco. She came to live in the U.S. at the age of 2. On Aug. 22, 1943 she married Ralph Troiano at St. Peter’s Church on Federal Street in Portland.

Anna, aka “Mary” was a huge Red Sox fan and attended her first game at Fenway Park at the age of 91 and kept detailed statistics journals every season. She volunteered at Red Claws’ games into her 80s and at Merrill Auditorium until she was 90! In her younger years, she used her beautiful voice to entertain folks at area nursing homes and in variety shows at local churches.

Her granddaughters still know the words to numerous songs she sang to them. But above all, Anna loved her family and was a remarkable wife, mother, grandmother, a fantastic cook and baker, and an incredible homemaker. She will be missed “a bushel and a peck and a hug around the neck!”

Anna was predeceased by her husband, Ralph; grandson-in-law, Roman Blanke; and son-in-law, Gordon L. Platt.

Anna is survived by daughter, Rosemary (Troiano) Platt and partner Richard Leone of Westbrook, sons Joseph A. Troiano and wife Denise of Ft. Myers, Fla., and Ralph A. Troiano, Jr. and wife Tina Jameson of Pipe Creek, Texas; granddaughters Gina Platt of Biddeford, Lisa (Platt) Turgo and husband Joel of Naples; great-grandchildren Sean Foley and wife Stephanie of Fairbanks, Alaska, Liam Foley of Washington, D.C., and Mason Foley of South Portland; and great- great-granddaughter, Cecilia Foley of Fairbanks, Alaska, whom she got to meet in December 2022.

The family would like to thank Hospice of Southern Maine for their wonderful care as well as her former caregivers Patti Ward-Hicks, Jyllian Lizanecz, and most recently, Diane Rolfe, for their love, kindness and support to Anna and family.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Peter’s Catholic Church, Federal Street, Portland on Saturday, Feb. 4 at 10 a.m., followed by interment at Calvary Cemetery, Broadway, So. Portland. Friends and family are invited to Bruno’s Restaurant, Allen Avenue, Portland for a reception at 12 p.m. Arrangements are under the direction of the Conroy-Tully Walker South Portland Chapel. To view Anna’s memory page, or to share an online condolence, please visit http://www.ConroyTullyWalker.com

In lieu of flowers, since Anna was a life-long donor to St. Jude Children’s Hospital, donations can be made in her honor to

[email protected]