FALMOUTH – Jane M. (Bradford) Dumbrocyo, 93, a resident of Gorham, passed away on Jan. 24, 2023 at Sedgewood Nursing Home in Falmouth.

She is survived by her daughter, Deborah Self, her son, John and his partner Ginny; sister-in-law, Mildred Risbara and brother-in-law, George Odencrantz; and several nieces and nephews; five grandchildren, Michelle, Deanna, John III, Tracy and Jonathan; nine great-grandchildren, Felicia, Talia, Dominic, Sydney, Breanna, Ashley, Benjamin, Carly and Corey; and six great-great-grandchildren.

She was predeceased by her husband, John in 2015; and by her infant son, David.

We would like to thank the staff in the Longfellow Unit, the administration department as well as the kitchen staff for their extraordinary compassion, caring and support for Mom this past year and a half, as well as her family in the last few days of Mom’s life.

A graveside service will be held later at the convenience of the immediate family. Jane will be loved and missed by all that knew her.

In lieu of flowers the family asks that contributions be made to the Salvation Army.