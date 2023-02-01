PORTLAND – Janet “Gram” (Dunton) Stinson, passed away peacefully on Jan. 26, 2023 due to complications following a brief illness, at the age of 90.

Janet was born at Maine General Hospital in Portland, on July 17, 1932 to parents Kenneth Dunton Sr. and Gloria (Rand) Dunton of Gorham. Janet was raised in the town of Gorham, where she attended school graduating in 1950 from Gorham High School.

Janet met her late husband, Adelbert H. Stinson, marrying at the now First Parish Congressional Church in Gorham, on Oct. 3, 1953. Over the years Janet worked a variety of administrative positions, ultimately retiring from Maine Savings in the early 1990s.

Janet was predeceased by parents Kenneth Sr. and Gloria Dunton; brother Kenneth “Bud” Dunton Jr.; and husband, Adelbert H. Stinson.

Surviving family includes Janet’s daughter, Terri Stinson of South Portland, son, David Stinson and his wife Melissa Stinson of Hollis; grandchildren Harrison Stinson and wife Heather Stinson of Bangor, and Drake Stinson of Hollis. Also included are Janet’s siblings Gary Dunton and his wife Elaine of Sebago, and Donna Sanborn of Buxton.

Before having children, Janet and husband Adelbert “Del” Stinson took any opportunity to travel. From short trips to camp, to long distance road trips to the 1962 Seattle World’s Fair. This sense of adventure would persist in Janet throughout the phases of her life.

More than anything Janet was a fiercely dedicated grandmother, hardly ever missing a sporting or academic event, often driving well over an hour one way just to see her grandsons engage in their activities of choice. Janet was also very fond of the Stinson family camp in Deer Isle. For years Janet roamed the coastal shores finding all the treasures the ocean has to offer, doing her part in picking up any litter along the way.

Most recently, Janet spent her final months at 75 State St. Assisted Living in Portland. Though reluctant to be anywhere other than her beloved Murray Street home, Janet did find some comfort in the independence she regained following a hospital stint in the Spring of 2022.

In addition, special acknowledgment and gratitude must be paid to Northern Light Hospice for their dedicated care provided to Janet over the last year.

A time of visitation will be held on Sunday, Feb. 5 from 1 to 3 p.m. at A.T. Hutchins Funeral Home in Portland. A funeral service will follow at 3 p.m. Burial will be held in the spring at Brooklawn Memorial Park in Portland.

To share memories of Janet or to leave the family an online condolence please visit, http://www.athutchins.com

The Stinson family has requested that in lieu of flowers, please make any donations out to

Northern Light Hospice,

either online at (northernlighthealth.org/giveHCH),

or check sent to

P.O. Box 679,

Portland ME 04101