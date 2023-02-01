It’s not quite time to start crowning winter sports champions, but it’s getting closer.

The flip of the calendar from January to February means that the most exciting time of the year is upon us and that every game has even more meaning.

Here’s a glimpse at the action that closed the old month and a look ahead to what’s on tap:

Boys’ basketball

South Portland’s boys’ basketball team, the reigning Class AA state champion, extended its win streak to four games and improved to 13-3 after recent victories at Bonny Eagle (39-38) and at home over Noble (63-55). Against the Scots, Jaelen Jackson got a buzzer-beating 3-pointer to rattle home to win it, capping a 23-point performance (that included all 13 of his team’s points in the decisive fourth period). In the victory over the Knights, Jackson led the way with 20 points and Gabe Galarraga added 12. The Red Riots (ranked third behind Thornton Academy and Gorham in the Class AA South Heal Points standings) visit Gorham Tuesday, then close at Portland Thursday of next week.

Scarborough was 5-10 and sixth in Class A South after a thrilling 86-82 (overtime) home win over Edward Little and a 66-43 home victory over Sanford. Against the Red Eddies, Liam Garriepy had 24 points, Liam Jefferds added 20 (including a game-tying 3-pointer late in regulation), Carter Blanche had 16 and Blake Harris 13. In the win over the Spartans, De’Angelo Alston went off for a career-high 33 points, while Garriepy added 12 and Harris had 10. The Red Storm go to Noble Friday, host Massabesic Tuesday, then finish the regular season at Deering Thursday of next week.

Advertisement

In Class B South, Cape Elizabeth was 9-7 and seventh after a 43-41 home win over Freeport, a 66-51 loss at Fryeburg Academy and a 49-45 setback at Yarmouth. Owen Tighe scored 19 points in the come-from-behind victory over the Falcons. The Capers host Poland Friday and close the regular season at home Wednesday of next week versus Lake Region.

Girls’ basketball

On the girls’ side, Scarborough was 6-9 and fourth in the Class AA South Heals following a 52-49 (triple-overtime) loss at Edward Little and a 39-31 home win over Sanford. Caroline Hartley had 29 points and 16 rebounds in the setback and scored 22 points in the victory. The Red Storm hosted Lewiston Wednesday, welcome Noble Friday, then close the regular season at home versus Deering Feb. 9.

South Portland was 7-9 and fifth in Class AA South after losing at home to Bonny Eagle (38-28) and winning at Noble (52-14). In the setback, Samantha Duffy led the Red Riots with 11 points. South Portland welcomes Gorham Tuesday, then hosts Portland in the regular season finale Feb. 9.

In Class B South, Cape Elizabeth fell to 3-13 and 12th after a 53-30 setback at Freeport and home losses to Fryeburg Academy (48-37) and Yarmouth (52-36). Against the Falcons, Grace Callahan had a team-high eight points. In the loss to the Raiders, Olivia Manning had 24 points and Callahan added 11. Against the Clippers, Juliet Moore led the way with eight points. The Capers go to Poland Friday, then close at Lake Region Tuesday of next week.

Boys’ hockey

Advertisement

Cape Elizabeth’s boys’ hockey team earned a huge victory last week. The Capers blanked visiting Brunswick, the defending Class B state champion which entered the game unbeaten, 2-0, on an early goal from Connor Goss and an empty net tally in the final minute from Nick Laughlin. Goalie Charlie Garvin made 16 saves.

“We always battle against Brunswick,” Laughlin said. “I thought it was our best defensive game so far. We didn’t let up many opportunities and Charlie played really well. We had to stick with what we did best on defense.”

“We really don’t try to think about the score, so we just kept playing like we were playing,” Goss said.

“Confidence comes with preparation,” added Cape Elizabeth coach Jake Rutt. “We had good practices leading up to this game. I didn’t need to do much motivation in the locker room or on the bench. We have a great leadership group. We’re a deep team and we know how to win. This was a good team win.”

Tuesday, the Capers improved to 10-2 and second in the Class B South Heals after a 5-3 win at Gorham. After going to Camden Hills Wednesday, Cape Elizabeth welcomes Kennebunk Saturday and visits Lewiston Wednesday of next week.

“It’s about getting better at the right time,” Rutt said. “We have a few more weeks until playoffs. We’re a confident bunch, but very far from a finished product. We just have to get to the playoffs, then hopefully play the game we want to play.”

Advertisement

In Class A, Scarborough had a record of 7-4 at press time. The Red Storm (ranked fourth) are at Fryeburg Academy Saturday, host Kennebunk Monday and welcome Biddeford Wednesday of next week.

South Portland/Waynflete/Freeport was 5-6 and fifth in Class A following a 5-1 home victory over Thornton Academy Saturday. Roan Hopkins had two goals and Richard Gilboy, Seth Cloutier and Hewitt Sykes added one goal apiece. SP/Waynflete/Freeport hosted Edward Little Thursday, visits Bangor Saturday and plays a makeup game at Lewiston Monday.

Girls’ hockey

The Cape Elizabeth/Waynflete/South Portland co-op team was 9-7 and third in the South Region after a 6-1 victory at York and a 5-1 loss at Penobscot. After hosting Portland/Deering Thursday, the squad closes at Falmouth Saturday.

Indoor track

Cape Elizabeth girls came in second to Greely at a nine-team Western Maine Conference indoor track meet last week. The boys’ team placed sixth.

Advertisement

Swimming

Cape Elizabeth’s swim team swept Greely last weekend, with the boys prevailing, 105-56, and the girls winning, 111-64.

South Portland swept Kennebunk, with the boys winning, 79-49, and the girls coming out on top, 103-59.

Skiing

Cape Elizabeth’s Logan Schwartz posted the top time at a WMC Alpine slalom meet Monday, finishing with a two-run combined time of 1 minute, 33.29 seconds. Keegan Lathrop was runner-up (1:37.90). The Capers were third as a team.

Cape Elizabeth’s girls came in fifth. Anya Monson was second individually in 1:43.34.

In a giant slalom meet last week, Monson was first (1:08.99) and the Capers second as a team.

Sports Editor Michael Hoffer can be reached at [email protected]

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: