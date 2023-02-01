Three more Mainers committed to the University of Maine football program Wednesday, joining the Black Bears’ class of 11 recruits on National Signing Day.

The Mainers who signed national letters of intent Wednesday are Keegan Andrews, a 6-foot, 175-pound quarterback who graduated from Kennebunk High in 2022 and is completing a postgrad year at Bridgton Academy; Jaykob Dow, a 6-5, 255-pound offensive lineman from Hermon; and defensive lineman/tight end Jaxon Gross of Bucksport, who played at Brewer High last season. The 6-foot-1, 225 Gross is the younger brother of David Gross, a starter on Maine’s offensive line much of last season.

Wednesday’s signees join the 16 players who committed to Maine in the December early signing period. The December group included two Mainers, wide receiver Nick Laughlin of Cape Elizabeth and kicker Mike Lewinski of Wells.

As was the case in the early signing period, Maine worked to fill holes on the offensive line, signing three offensive linemen Wednesday to go with the three signed in December. Joining Dow as newcomers to the line Wednesday were Pius Ejindu, a 6-3, 320-pound lineman out of St. John’s Prep in Danvers, Massachusetts, and Jack Lillie, a 6-4, 275-pound lineman from Boulder, Colorado.

Playing at Bridgton Academy gave Andrews the opportunity to play for the first time in a spread offense. Andrews began the season as the team’s third-string quarterback, but started the final five games of the season, said Bridgton Coach Matt Dugan.

“(The) physical talent is there, it’s just about getting more reps in a more traditional college offense, and his improvement showed that just in one season,” Dugan said.

After losing his junior season in the fall of 2020 to the pandemic, Andrews decided to attend prep school for a year after graduating from Kennebunk. In attending Bridgton for a year after high school, Andrews followed the same path as Maine Coach Jordan Stevens, who attended Bridgton after graduating from Mt. Blue High in Farmington before moving on to the Black Bears. Andrews said he visited campus and met with Stevens and new offensive coordinator Steve Cooper two weeks ago and decided Maine was the right fit.

“They’re running a similar offense to what I ran at Bridgton. It’s an offense I feel comfortable in,” Andrews said. “I’m making quicker decisions in the spread offense. You have to go through your progressions really quickly.”

Dow is the first player from Hermon to move on to NCAA Division I football. Like Andrews, Dow came away from his visit with the Black Bears impressed by Stevens and the coaching staff, particularly offensive line coach Patrick Kugler.

“(Kugler) and I sat down and talked a while,” Dow said. “I know I’m going to get coached hard there, which is good.”

Maine went 2-9 last season, Stevens’ first as head coach, including 2-6 in Colonial Athletic Association games. The Black Bears open the 2023 season Sept. 2 at Florida International, a Football Bowl Subdivision program. Maine’s first home game is set for Sept. 16, a CAA contest against Rhode Island.

