The University of Maine pulled away in the second quarter to beat Bryant 66-43 Wednesday in an America East women’s basketball game at Orono.

The Black Bears (12-9, 8-1 America East) have won four straight and 8 of 9.

Leading 11-10 after one quarter, UMaine had a 22-10 advantage in the second quarter for a 33-20 halftime lead over the Bulldogs (7-16, 0-9).

Adrianna Smith led Maine with a double-double (14 points and 13 boards) and Sera Hodgdon and Olivia Rockwood provided 11 points apiece.

Mariona Planes Fortuny lead Bryant with 15 points.

UNIVERSITY OF NEW ENGLAND 72, WENTWORTH 54: Juliana Tracey had 12 of her 19 points in the first half as the Nor’easters (14-6, 10-3) took a 35-18 lead and pulled away from the Leopards (4-16, 0-13) at Biddeford.

Faye Veilleux scored 16 points for UNE, and Keegan Dunbar added 15.

Maddy Foster paced Wentworth with 20 points.

MIT 67, SOUTHERN MAINE 43: Kamsi Nwogu had 14 points to lead a balanced offense for the Engineers (12-8) as they beat Huskies (5-14) in nonconference game at Gorham.

Sarah Berman chipped in with 12 points for MIT.

Tamrah Gould had 11 points for Southern Maine, with Amy Fleming scoring 10.

SOUTHERN MAINE CC 93, NHTI 63: Ashleigh Mathisen led the Seawolves (14-5, 8-1 YSCC) with 21 points as they cruised by the Lynx (4-7, 3-4) at Concord, New Hampshire.

Hope Butler had 17 points for SMCC, with Aija Andrews and Jasmine Aloisio each chipping in with 12.

(4) INDIANA 77, MINNESOTA 54: Gorham’s Mackenzie Holmes scored 28 points with four blocks and Sydney Parrish added 23 points, eight rebounds and five steals to help visiting Indiana (21-1, 11-1 Big Ten) beat Minnesota (9-13, 2-9).

Sara Scalia had a happy homecoming against her former team with 10 points and four rebounds for the Hoosiers, who won their ninth straight game to stay in first place in the top-heavy Big Ten.

Holmes, the second-leading scorer in the Big Ten behind Iowa All-American Caitlin Clark, had 10 of her team’s first 12 points.

(5) UCONN 64, PROVIDENCE 54: Dorka Juhasz had 19 points and 17 rebounds and Nika Muhl added 14 points as visiting UConn (21-2, 13-0 Big East) held off Providence (13-11, 4-9).

Lou Lopez Senechal and Aubrey Griffin each finished with 13 points as the Huskies won their 14th straight.

(10) OHIO STATE 90, WISCONSIN 67: Taylor Thierry scored a career-high 25 points and Taylor Mikesell added 21 to help visiting Ohio State (20-3, 9-3 Big Ten Conference) beat Wisconsin (7-16, 2-9) to end a three-game losing streak.

KANSAS STATE 78, (12) IOWA STATE 77: Gabby Gregory scored 25 points and combined with Serena Sundell to make 7 of 8 free throws in the last 22 seconds and Kansas State (14-9, 3-7) defeated visiting Iowa State (15-5, 7-3), the Big 12 Conference co-leader.

Gregory clinched it with free throws with 2.3 seconds to go as the Cyclones hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer.

(19) VILLANOVA 73, MARQUETTE 54: Maddy Siegrist had 24 points, eight rebounds and three blocks, Lucy Olsen added 16 points, six assists and four steals and host Villanova (19-4, 10-2 Big East) pulled away in the second quarter to beat Marquette.

(24) TEXAS 24, WEST VIRGINIA 56: Sonya Morris scored 17 points, Rori Harmon scored nine of her 14 in the fourth quarter and visiting Texas (17-6, 8-2) turned back West Virginia (14-6, 5-4) to stay on top of the Big 12 Conference standings.

MEN’S BASKETBALL

BRYANT 71, MAINE 53: The Bulldogs (14-8, 5-4 America East) grabbed control with a 14-1 run to open the second half as they cruised past the Black Bears (9-13, 3-6) at Smithfield, Rhode Island.

Earl Timberlake led Bryant with 18 points and grabbed 14 rebounds, Sherif Gross-Bullock chipped in with 16 and Charles Pride added 14.

Ja’Shonte Wright Mcleish had 11 points to lead Maine.

WENTWORTH 80, UNIVERSITY OF NEW ENGLAND 67: Jack Connell scored 25 points, with five 3-pointers, for the Leopards (12-8, 6-6 Commonwealth Coast) as they downed the Nor’easters (2-18, 0-13) at Biddeford.

Tyler Stewart scored 20 points, going 7 for 9 from the field, for Wentworth.

Winston Bryan led UNE with 19 points, and Adrian Torres chipped in with 17.

(1) PURDUE 80, PENN STATE 60: Mason Gillis broke the Mackey Arena record by making nine 3-pointers and finished with a career-high 29 points, leading Purdue (22-1, 11-1 Big Ten) to a rout over visiting Penn State (14-8, 5-6).

Gillis went 10 of 14 from the field and 9 of 12 from beyond the arc. In his first 2 1/2 seasons with Purdue, Gillis never made more than three 3s in a game or topped 14 points. Zach Edey added his 18th double-double of the season with 18 points and 13 rebounds.

The Boilermakers have won nine straight overall, six straight in the series and are the only Power Five team with fewer than two losses this season.

Seth Lundy had 18 points to lead the Nittany Lions.

FLORIDA 67, (2) TENNESSEE 54: Colin Castleton had 20 points and nine rebounds, Kyle Lofton added 14 points and host Florida (13-9, 6-3 SEC) used a 13-0 run late in the second half to upend Tennessee (18-4, 7-2).

The Volunteers, playing with their highest ranking in four years, lost for the first time in five games. They had won 9 of 10.

(16) XAVIER 85, (17) PROVIDENCE 83: Jack Nunge had 23 points and 14 rebounds as host Xavier (18-5, 10-2 Big East) held off Providence 85-83 (17-6, 9-3) in overtime.

Colby Jones and Souley Boum each scored 20 for the Musketeers, who won a first-place showdown in the Big East without injured forward Zach Freemantle.

Noah Locke had 22 points and Ed Croswell added 21 for Providence, which had beaten Xavier three straight times.

(25) AUBURN 94, GEORGIA 73: Johni Broome scored 19 points and matched a career high with 18 rebounds, Allen Flanigan scored a season-high 22 points, and host Auburn (17-5, 7-2 Southeastern Conference) defeated Georgia (14-8, 4-5).

FOOTBALL

SIGNING DAY: Blue-chip quarterback Jaden Rashada, who signed with Florida in December and then asked to be released from the commitment when a name, imagine and likeness deal fell through, says he is going to Arizona State.

Rashada announced on Twitter on the first day of the traditional signing period for high school football players that he would be attending his “childhood dream school” and father’s alma mater.

“Glad to truly be home!” Rashada posted.

Rashada, a four-star recruit from California, was the focal point of a recruiting fight between Miami and Florida that led to a bidding war between booster-run collectives that try to secure sponsorship deals for athletes from those schools.

He had originally given a verbal commitment to Miami but flipped to Florida and signed with the Gators after being offered a NIL deal that could have been worth more than $13 million dollars.

When it became clear that Gator Collective, which is not part of the University of Florida or its athletic department, did not have the money to fund the deal, Rashada asked to be released from the national letter of intent he signed in December.

Rashada becomes the highest-profile high school recruit in new Arizona State coach Kenny Dillingham’s first signing class. The 32-year-old Arizona native was hired in December.

“Can’t wait to carry on the family name at the University and start my journey. Forks up!” Rashada posted.

