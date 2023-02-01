Brian Connolly’s 5-on-3 goal in the third period tied the score, and Cheverus/Yarmouth and Brunswick played to a 3-3 tie in a Class B South boys’ hockey game Wednesday night.

It’s the third straight overtime game between the two Class B South rivals. They played to a 3-3 tie in Brunswick early in the season, after Brunswick won a five-overtime marathon last year in the playoffs on its way to a state championship.

Connolly also scored a short-handed goal in the first period for Cheverus/Yarmouth (8-2-2), and David Swift had a goal in the second period.

The Dragons (10-1-2) got second-period goals from Garrett Countway, Nick Marro and AJ Wolverton. Countway and Marro connected just 16 seconds apart to give Brunswick a 2-1 lead, and Wolverton’s power-play goal with 12 seconds left made it 3-2.

Brunswick’s Luke Patterson stopped 29 shots.

Neal McQuarrie made 32 saves for Cheverus/Yarmouth.

LEAVITT 8, ST. DOMINIC 3: Talen Langevin produced a hat trick and Breck Langevin and William Keach each scored twice as Leavitt/Gray-NG/Oak Hill/Poland (7-5) beat St. Dom’s (6-8) in Auburn.

Conner Boulay also scored for the Kings.

St. Dom’s got goals from Ben Dumais, Miles Frenette and Tim Ouellette.

GIRLS’ HOCKEY

PORTLAND/DEERING 8, GREELY 4: Jane Flynn tallied four goals and added two assists as the Bulldogs (3-12) beat Greely/Gray-New Gloucester (0-17) at Troubh Ice Arena.

Katie Martell added two goals and an assist, Leah Sigfridson and Gabbie Harrigan also scored for Portland/Deering.

Greely got two goals from Zoe Trepaney and one each from Allie Dominski and Jane Flynn.

BOYS’ BASKETBALL

OXFORD HILLS 59, CHEVERUS 58: Teigan Pelletier scored 18 points to help the Vikings (14-1) hold off the Stags (11-5) in Paris.

Holden Shaw pitched in with 15 points and Eli Soehren had 10 for Oxford Hills, which led 24-23 at halftime and 47-42 heading into the fourth quarter.

Silvano Ismail finished with 30 points for Cheverus, including 17 in the second half. Leo McNabb scored six of his 12 points in the fourth quarter.

GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

SCARBOROUGH 46, LEWISTON 27: Caroline Hartley scored 10 of her 14 points in the third quarter, keying a 20-6 surge as the Red Storm (7-9) pulled away from the Blue Devils (4-11) in Scarborough.

Scarborough led 18-2 after one quarter, but Lewiston outscored the Red Storm 17-2 in the second quarter, cutting its deficit to 20-19.

Julia Black, Ellie Rumelhart and Emerson Flaker each added eight points for Scarborough.

Ella Beaudoin led Lewiston with eight points.

