In the last five years, we have heard that Central Maine Power’s New England Clean Energy Connect is going to bring “clean energy” produced by Hydro-Quebec to Massachusetts. Somehow lost in this discussion is what Hydro-Quebec and the province of Quebec did to the Indigenous peoples to get this power.

In continuously stealing their land and resources, they have condemned these people to a life of poverty, and robbed the current and future generations of their way of life, their heritage and their traditions, which is why five First Nations in Canada strongly opposed the construction of the NECEC project. I am sure they are thankful for the 240,000 Maine voters who said “no” to this project during our statewide referendum.

Hydro-Quebec, aided by the government of Quebec, has sacrificed their collective fate for profits, and now, they want to involve Maine in their immoral dealings by selling Massachusetts electricity they have stolen from the Indigenous Canadians.

I stand proud with those Mainers who say “no” to this project.

Kimberly Lyman

Caratunk

