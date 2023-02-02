MOBILE, Ala. — After watching seventh-round pick quarterback Brock Purdy lead the San Francisco 49ers to the NFC Championship game, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones vows to always take a quarterback in the NFL Draft.

He said it’s something Coach Mike McCarthy has always wanted to do and it was a doctrine of Hall of Fame coach Bill Parcells when he led the Cowboys from 2003-06.

But don’t be fooled, Jones desire to take draft a quarterback is more about having a developmental option than a referendum on Cowboys starter Dak Prescott following his worst statistical season of his career, when he led the NFL with 15 interceptions, including one in seven straight games to end the season and two in the divisional playoff loss to Purdy and the 49ers.

The Cowboys remain bullish on Prescott as their franchise quarterback and one who is the key to them finally reaching the Super Bowl for the first time since their last title in 1995, so much so that vice president Stephen Jones not only says he will consider looking at a contract extension for this offseason for Prescott, but that sees the former 2016 fourth-round pick being the team’s quarterback for 10 more years.

Prescott has two years left on the four-year, $160 million contract he signed in 2021.

But because Prescott has a $49 million cap hit in 2023, the Cowboys could consider a contract extension for him to lower that number and clear room to sign other players.

“I think you can look at it, absolutely,” said team executive Stephen Jones. “The bigger thing for us is Dak is going to be our guy for, hopefully, the next 10 years. You say, ‘that’s a long time’ because he’s already played 6 of 7. But I think Dak will play that long because he takes care of himself and he’s driven to be great and we fully expect him to be here for 10 years.”

Whether a new contract happens this offseason or next, the Cowboys are more inclined to extend Prescott than look for a quarterback to replace him, despite his turnovers in 2022.

DOLPHINS: Vic Fangio, who has spent this NFL season as a defensive consultant with the Philadelphia Eagles, will officially accept the role of defensive coordinator with Miami after the Super Bowl, according to an ESPN report Thursday.

Fangio, 64, a top defensive coordinator candidate this hiring cycle, was reportedly in the mix with the 49ers and others.

Before joining the Eagles this season, Fangio was head coach of the Broncos from 2019 to 2021. In Denver, he had now-Dolphins edge rusher Bradley Chubb on his defense those three seasons.

