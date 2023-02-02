Abbey Thornton scored 14 points Thursday night to pace Windham to a 43-32 comeback win over Lewiston in a Class AA North girls’ basketball game in Lewiston.

Windham (9-6) trailed 20-16 at halftime.

Natalie Beaudoin led Lewiston (4-12) with 12 points. Koral Morin made three 3-pointers and finished with 11 points.

OXFORD HILLS 72, GORHAM 47: Sierra Carson poured in 27 points, including five 3-pointers, as the Vikings (14-1) rolled past the Rams (8-8) in Paris.

Ella Pelletier added 18 points for Oxford Hills, which took a 61-22 lead into the fourth quarter.

Zoe Dellinger led Gorham with 16 points.

HAMPDEN ACADEMY 54, DEERING 29: Bella McLaughlin tallied 24 points as the Broncos (9-7) raced past the Rams (3-13) in Portland.

Lucy Wiles chipped in with 18 points.

Maya Gayle led Deering with 17 points.

WAYNFLETE 73, ST. DOMINIC 28: Lauren McNutt-Girouard led a balanced offense with 11 points as the Flyers (5-11) defeated the Saints (2-13) in Portland.

MT. ABRAM 64, WISCASSET 9: Abigail McCarty led the Roadrunners (7-8) with 16 points in a win over the Wolverines (0-15) at Salem.

Bailea Haines added nine points and Abigail Wilcox contributed eight.

Wiscasset’s Qiana Hyman scored seven points.

BOYS’ BASKETBALL

WAYNFLETE 43, ST. DOMINIC 38: Matt Adey scored 12 points and Ishan Reese added 11 to help the Flyers (10-6) rally past the Saints (6-9) in Portland.

Waynflete outscored St. Dom’s 13-6 in the fourth quarter.

Taylor Varney led St. Dom’s with nine points. Jack Brocke and Mason LaFlamme each scored eight.

LEWISTON 54, WINDHAM 47: Yusuf Dakane paced the Blue Devils (13-3) with 19 points as they collected a victory over the Eagles (5-11) in Windham.

Creighty Dickson scored 13 points for Windham. Owen Combes added nine.

BOOTHBAY 45, CARRABEC 41: Gryffin Kristan scored 17 points as the Seahawks (9-6) earned a win over the Cobras (8-7) in North Anson.

Luke Morley added 12 points for Boothbay, which broke away from a 29-29 tie after three quarters.

Joel Gehrke had 12 points and Luke Carey 10 for Carrabec.

FOREST HILLS 72, PINE TREE ACADEMY 25: Mason Desjardins scored 19 points as the Tigers (14-2) beat the Breakers (0-11) in Freeport.

Cooper Daigle (16 points) and Blaine Nadeau (14) combined for 20 points in the first quarter, when Forest Hills outscored Pine Tree 38-7.

Silas Yeaton scored 10 points for the Breakers.

BOYS’ HOCKEY

EDWARD LITTLE 5, SOUTH PORTLAND 3: Caleb Albert and Campbell Cassidy each scored twice to lead the Red Eddies (10-2) over South Portland/Freeport/Waynflete (5-7) at Troubh Ice Arena.

Goals by Albert and Cassidy gave Edward Little and 2-0 lead after one period, and both struck again in the second to make it 4-1. Tate Morse added a third-period goal.

Tobey Lappin notched a pair of goals in the third period for the Red Riots, after Hewitt Sykes scored in the second period.