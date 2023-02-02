With very cold temperatures and wind chills in the forecast, warming shelters are opening in Biddeford, Saco and Old Orchard Beach.

• In Biddeford, a warming center opens 9 a.m. Friday Feb. 3 at the J. Richard Martin Community Center, 189 Alfred St., and will close at 7 a.m. Monday Feb. 6. People should use the Prospect Street entrance. The initiative is a partnership between the cities of Biddeford and Saco and Seeds of Hope Neighborhood Center.

• In Saco, the city will provide a warming center 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 4 at Saco Community Center (Saco Parks & Recreation), 75 Franklin St. The Community Center will have active programs operating, and so signs will direct visitors to the designated warming center rooms. People are asked to enter through the northeast (main) entryway adjacent to the large parking lot.

The Saco Transportation Center, 138 Main St., is open from 5:30 a.m. until 9:15 p.m. daily.

Also in Saco, the Unitarian Universalist Church of Saco and Biddeford, 60 School St., is opening their doors from 3 p.m. Friday Feb. 3 to 8 a.m. Sunday Feb. 5.

• In Old Orchard Beach, the Recreation Department hosts a warming center 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Feb. 3 and 4, at the Ballpark.

Also in Old Orchard Beach, the Salvation Army, 6 Circuit St., hosts a warming center 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday and Saturday Feb. 3 and 4.

For warming centers in other locations, go to: https://www.maine.gov/mema/response-recovery/mass-care

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: