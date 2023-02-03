Fifth annual chili chowder cook-off

The American Legion Post 86 on Lewiston Road is hosting their annual chili chowder cook-off on Feb. 19. It’s free to enter with a $5 judging fee. Come down at 2 p.m. for the food and to watch the Daytona race.

For more information, call 657-4884 or visit the Legion Post 86 Facebook page.

Valentine’s Day crafts at the library

The Gray Public Library is hosting a kids’ Valentine’s Day party on Feb. 11 from 11 a.m. to noon. Kids and their family can make crafts, play games and eat holiday treats. Registration is not required. Join in any time.

To learn more, visit graypubliclibrary.com or email [email protected]

Parents night out

Parents and guardians can sign up to drop off their kids at Newbegin Gym on Feb. 10 from 5:30-9 p.m. For $20, children from preschool to grade 6 will be entertained with activities in the recreation room and the gym, eat dinner – pizza anyone? – and end the night with a calm activity. Please pack a water bottle, and if there are any dietary restrictions, please pack a dinner.

Gym sneakers are mandatory. Dress shoes and winter boots are not allowed in the gym. Children are welcome to bring pajamas to change into when the night settles down.

Advertisement

Learn more and register at gngrec.com and check out the GNG Recreation Facebook page for updates.

Bouquets for Gray

Throughout the month of February, the Gray Community Food Pantry will receive $1 for every Bloomin’ 4 Good bouquet purchased at the Gray Hannaford, 130 Shaker Road. Support the community when you pick up some flowers in time for Valentine’s Day, or just for fun.

Directly support the pantry with donations of food, clothing or even yarn for crafting. Leave donations at 5 Brown St. and contact Donna at 671-4458 to learn what items are most requested right now. Additionally, checks can be made out to the Gray Community Food Pantry and mailed to Jan Nowinski at 55 Westbrook Road.

Walking with poles

Introduction sessions to Nordic walking are available for Feb. 7, 14 and 28 from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Newbegin Gym. The activities will take place indoors or outdoors, depending on the weather.

Learn more and reserve your spot by emailing [email protected] Visit the GNG Recreation Facebook page for updates.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: