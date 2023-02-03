After growing up in southern Maine, I traveled the country pursuing my career. Upon deciding to retire, my wife and I considered many locations. We decided on returning to Maine.
I’m confused by the qualification for the $450 check from the state of Maine to help residents with high fuel costs. We relocated in February of 2021. I filed federal and Maine tax forms for 11 months of 2021. Now, in 2023, the checks are available to to help “full-year residents of the state for tax year 2021” with the high energy costs.
I guess the administration in Augusta does not think that new residents, who lived here throughout 2022, were affected by the high costs. I for one can say that we have been. Between the cost of home heating oil and my new CMP bill, I am wondering if we made the right choice to return home.
Peter Stokinger
Fairfield
