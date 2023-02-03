KENNEBUNK — Cali Pomerleau scored 15 points, including eight in the first period, as the Mt. Ararat girls basketball team defeated Kennebunk 55-41 on Friday night.

Julianna Allen added 13 points for the Eagles (13-3), who led 19-11 after the first period and 33-22 at halftime.

Cassandra Mackenzie scored 12 points and Ruby Sliwkowski had 11 for Kennebunk (4-12).

LINCOLN ACADEMY 39, MORSE 37, OT: Mariam Delisle scored six of her 14 points in overtime to give the Eagles (5-11) a win in Bath.

Reegan Dunican had 13 points for the Eagles.

Danielle Bryant led Morse (1-14) with 11 points, while Haley Kirkpatrick finished with nine.

BOYS BASKETBALL

LINCOLN ACADEMY 62, MORSE 34: Gabe Hagar scored 14 points as the Raiders cruised past the Shipbuilders at Newcastle.

Braxton Crockett added 10 points for Lincoln Academy, which improved to 11-5.

Gabe Morrison scored nine points for Morse (1-14).

