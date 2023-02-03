A Massachusetts man was in serious condition at Maine Medical Center in Portland Friday after his pickup truck hit a guard rail on the Maine Turnpike in Saco.

Nathan Kennedy, 21, of Fairfax, Massachusetts, was driving a 2004 Ford pickup southbound over the Saco River Bridge on the turnpike when he struck a median guard rail around 1:50 p.m., causing his truck to roll over and come to a stop in the breakdown lane. Kennedy was ejected from the truck and landed in the road.

Another vehicle struck debris that had fallen out of the truck’s bed, but no one in that car was hurt, state police said. Kennedy was taken first to Southern Maine Medical Center in Biddeford and then to Maine Medical Center in Portland, where he was in serious condition. An initial investigation shows speed was not a factor and that Kennedy was not wearing his seatbelt, State Police said.

