CHICAGO — The Chicago White Sox acquired reliever Franklin German in a trade with the Boston Red Sox on Friday.

The White Sox sent minor league right-hander Theo Denlinger to Boston for German, who made his major league debut in September. Right-hander Jason Bilous was designated for assignment to make room for German on Chicago’s 40-man roster.

German, 25, pitched for Double-A Portland and Triple-A Worcester last season, going 5-2 with a 2.72 ERA and seven saves in 43 relief appearances. The right-hander had no record and an 18.00 ERA in five appearances with the Red Sox.

A fourth-round pick in the 2018 amateur draft, German was designated for assignment Monday when Boston acquired reliever Richard Bleier in a trade with Miami.

Denlinger, 26, had a 2-2 record and a 4.47 ERA in 40 appearances last season with Class A Winston-Salem and Double-A Birmingham. He was a seventh-round selection in the 2021 draft out of Bradley University.

MARLINS: Pitcher Jesús Luzardo became the second player in two days to beat Miami in salary arbitration and was awarded $2.45 million.

Miami had argued for $2.1 million during a hearing before a panel of John Stout, Melinda Gordon and Richard Bloch.

AL batting champion Luis Arraez, an All-Star infielder acquired by the Marlins from Minnesota last month, was awarded a $6.1 million salary on Thursday rather than the team’s $5 million figure.

Luzardo, a 25-year-old left-hander, was 4-7 with a 3.32 ERA in 18 starts last year, striking out 120 and walking 35 in 100 1/3 innings. He is 13-18 with a 3.59 ERA in 45 starts and 16 relief appearances over four big league seasons.

Luzardo made $715,000 last season and was eligible for arbitration for the first time. He can become a free agent after the 2026 season.

ROYALS: Kansas City finalized Zack Greinke’s $8.5 million contract for the upcoming season, bringing back a well-known and veteran arm to its otherwise young starting rotation.

The deal for the 39-year-old right-hander includes up to $7.5 million in performance bonuses. He made $13 million with the Royals last season, when he went 3-9 with a 3.68 ERA while allowing two runs or fewer in 17 of 26 starts.

To make room on the roster, the Royals designated left-hander Anthony Misiewicz for assignment.