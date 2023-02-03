It looks like Jakobi Meyers is about to become a rich man.

Meyers finished the 2022 season as the Patriots’ leading receiver for the third straight year. The 26-year-old dealt with multiple injuries, but still caught 67 passes for 804 yards, to go with a career-high six touchdowns.

Several websites have pegged Meyers as the top wide receiver available in free agency. ESPN has Meyers ranked as the 20th best free agent and top wideout. ProFootballFocus has him as its No. 7 available free agent and top receiver.

PFF projected contracts for their top 100 upcoming NFL free agents.

The website projected that Meyers will land a four-year, $64 million deal worth $40 million in guaranteed money.

Meyers has become indispensable for the Patriots. An undrafted free agent in 2019, he’s finished with over 700 yards in the past three seasons. He’s surpassed the 800-yard mark in the past two. This slot receiver has also been the No. 1 receiver for quarterback Mac Jones in the past two seasons.

Meyers has 2,758 yards through his first four season. That makes him the most productive home-grown receiver in the Bill Belichick era. Meyers passed Deion Branch (2,744 yards) this past season.

Following the Patriots’ regular-season finale in Buffalo, Meyers said he would like to stay in New England.

“Oh yeah. Definitely, definitely,” Meyers said. “I’ve put in a lot of time here. I’ve built a nice home here. So it’d be nice.”

BENGALS: Running back Joe Mixon no longer faces a misdemeanor charge of aggravated menacing over allegations that he threatened and pointed a gun at a woman in Cincinnati.

A Friday order dismissing the case in Hamilton County Municipal Court said only that the city prosecutor’s office requested the dismissal “in the interest of justice.”

A warrant for Mixon was issued Thursday. A police officer’s accompanying affidavit alleged that the 26-year-old pointed a firearm and told the victim: “You should be popped in the face. I should shoot you, the police (can’t) get me.”

It said the altercation happened a few blocks from the Bengals’ stadium on Jan. 21 – the day before Cincinnati beat the Buffalo Bills in a divisional-round playoff game – but included no other details about the circumstances.

“I really feel that police have an obligation before they file charges – because of the damage that can be done to the person’s reputation – to do their work,” said Mixon’s agent, Peter Schaffer.

RAIDERS: Former Washington Commanders offensive coordinator Scott Turner is joining the Las Vegas Raiders’ staff, likely helping oversee the passing game.

“I’m just happy to be a part of the staff and it’s obviously Coach (Josh) McDaniels’ deal, and I’m just going to be ready to contribute and help the best I can,” Turner said Friday. “I’ll get out there and get a feel for the team. It’s just everything’s so new right now.”

The 40-year-old Turner was the Commanders’ offensive coordinator the last three seasons before he was fired Jan. 10. Washington ranked 20th in total offense, 21st in passing and 24th in scoring this season.

Turner, the son of longtime former NFL offensive coordinator and head coach Norv, oversaw eight quarterbacks during his time with the Commanders. Their offense was ranked in the bottom half of the league all three seasons.

