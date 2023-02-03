SCARBOROUGH – Coleman “Mike” Grimmett Jr., 81, died Tuesday Jan. 31, 2023 at Maine Medical Center in Portland.

He was born Dec. 28, 1941, in El Paso, Texas, a son of Coleman Sr. and Rhode (Igeo) Grimmett. Mike grew up in Texas and settled in Maine after being stationed in Portland while in the Coast Guard.

He loved the outdoors and was a devoted fisherman and bird watcher. Mike also loved square dancing, drawing, and was a semiprofessional cake decorator. He’ll be remembered for his devotion to family and friends.

In addition to his parents, Mike was predeceased by his loving wife, Ellen Jane (Milliken) Grimmett; and his sister, Pat Grimmett.

He is survived by his children, Michael D. Grimmett and his wife Belinda, and Melinda Robinson and her husband Anthony; siblings Kathy Reinecke and her husbandm Michael, Dana Grimmett, Sherman Milliken and his wife, A. Penny; grandsons Zachary Baker and Dylan Baker; and many nieces and nephews.

Visiting hours will be held from 3 p.m. – 5 p.m. Saturday Feb. 4, followed by a service at 5 p.m. at the Westbrook Chapel of Dolby, Blais & Segee, 35 Church St., Westbrook. Interment will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday Feb. 11, at New Calvary Cemetery, South Portland.

To express condolences or to participate in Mike’s online tribute please visit http://www.DolbyBlaisSegee.com