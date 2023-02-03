FALMOUTH – Beloved Deborah Ann (Jones) Noyes, “Deeba”, 67, passed away on the most giving day of the year, Dec. 25, 2022, which perfectly reflected her kind loving caring spirit.
Born on Feb. 20, 1955 to Charles L. and Sharon Cole Jones. Much loved wife of Keith A. Noyes and wonderful mother to Alexander and Keith.
Predeceased by her father, Charles; sister, Jody Mary Keene, PIL Yola and Walker Noyes; and Fuzzy, her loving Jack Russell.
Survived by her husband, Keith; two sons; granddaughter, Madison Broda; mother, Sharon Jones; and many other loved family members and dear friends.
A celebration of life will be held in the spring in Debby’s honor.
