Nate Hebert scored 25 points, including nine in overtime, and Gray-New Gloucester pulled out a 70-61 win over York in a Western Maine Conference boys’ basketball game Saturday in Gray.

Hebert made six 3-pointers. Noah Hebert finished with 18 points and Aiden Hebert added 11 for the Patriots (14-3), who are ranked second in Class A South Heal points.

Class B York (8-8) forced overtime when Reece MacDonald sank a 3-pointer with two seconds left in regulation.

Connor Roberge led the Wildcats with 21 points, followed by Lukas Bouchard with 12 and Hayden Forbes with 10. Roberge scored 11 points in the fourth quarter to help the Wildcats erase a 43-36 deficit.

GREELY 89, POLAND 66: Four players scored in double figures as the Rangers (9-7) pulled away from the Knights (4-12) in Cumberland.

Poland took a 21-20 lead after one quarter on a half-court shot from Brady Lawrence, but the Rangers went on a 15-4 run in the second quarter. Greely held a 44-32 advantage at halftime and extended it to 69-53 after three quarters.

Seamus Raftice led all scorers with 25 points, Tyler Pettengill added 20, Kade Ippolito had 15 and Jackson Leding finished with 13 for Greely.

Poland was led by Hayden Christner, who had 19 points, including five 3-pointers. John Patenaude added 18 and Lawrence and Hunter Brackett each chipped in with 11.

GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

WINDHAM 61, PORTLAND 28: The Eagles (10-6) started a 22-0 run late in the first quarter as they defeated the Bulldogs (2-14) in Portland.

Windham was up 20-9 after one quarter, then extended its lead to 36-12 at halftime and 55-14 after three quarters.

The Eagles were led by Mallory Muse, who had 13 points. Kylie Garrison added 12 and Neve Ledbetter finished with 11.

The Bulldogs were paced by 10 points from Eliza Stein.

GIRLS’ HOCKEY

YARMOUTH/FREEPORT 7, LEWISTON 1: Celia Zinman recorded two goals and three assists, and Rosie Panenka had two goals and two assists to help the Clippers (14-2-1) beat the Blue Devils (10-8) in Lewiston.

Sadie Caries chipped in with a goal and two assists. Sadie Caries and Chloe White were the other goal scorers for the Clippers.

Avaya Desjardins scored for Lewiston in the third period.

