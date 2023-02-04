Gedi Juozapaitis scored 13 of his 22 points during a 22-2 run to open the second half, and Maine earned its most lopsided conference victory in 24 years with an 84-49 win over UMBC in an America East men’s basketball game Saturday afternoon in Orono.

It’s the fourth win in the last five games for Maine (10-13, 4-6 America East), and its largest over an America East opponent since a 91-56 victory over New Hampshire in the 1998-99 season.

The Black Bears led 38-26 at halftime, then broke it open in the first eight minutes of the second half. Their largest lead was 40 points.

Kellen Tynes added 14 points, five assists and five steals, Ja’Shonte Wright-McLeish scored 13 points, and Peter Filipovity had 12 points and 10 rebounds.

Dion Brown was the only player in double figures for UMBC (15-10, 5-5), finishing with 19 points.

ST. JOSEPH’S 76, NORWICH 65: Ashtyn Abbott had 19 points and 12 rebounds, while Camryn York added 17 points and the Monks (11-9, 7-5 GNAC) beat the Cadets (11-11, 5-9) in Standish.

Advertisement

Griffin Foley added 14 points for St. Joseph’s. Kohlby Murray had 22 points for Norwich.

COLBY 99, BATES 80: Noah Tyson had 19 points, Max Poulton added 16 and Jonah Obi had 13 as the Mules (16-6, 3-5 NESCAC) rolled to win over the Bobcats (7-16, 1-8) in Lewiston.

Brady Coyne had 17 points, Jahmir Primer had 15 and Trace Gotham added 11 for Bates.

SALVE REGINA 94, U. OF NEW ENGLAND 57: Jayden Thornton had 13 points but the Nor’easters (2-19, 0-14 CCC) lost to the Seahawks (8-13, 6-8) in Biddeford.

Mikey Spencer had 27 points and 12 rebounds for Salve Regina.

TUFTS 74, BOWDOIN 68: Xander Werkman scored 25 points but the Polar Bears (10-12, 2-6 NESCAC) lost to the Jumbos (16-5, 5-3) in Medford, Massachusetts.

Advertisement

Andrew Szwez added 14 points and Michael Simons had 13 points for Bowdoin. Tyler Aronson had 19 points and Dylan Thoerner 18 for Tufts.

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

UMBC 74, MAINE 57: Adrianna Smith scored 33 points and grabbed nine rebounds, but the Black Bears (12-10, 8-2 America East) fell behind early and lost to the Retrievers (10-12, 7-4) in Baltimore.

Kiara Bell had 17 points and 10 rebounds to lead a balanced attacked for UMBC.

Caroline Bournemann had 12 points for UMaine.

ST. JOSEPH’S 65, NORWICH 25: Elisabeth Stapelfeld had 12 points and Hailey Anderson had 10 as the Monks (16-4, 11- GNAC) beat the Cadets (8-13, 4-1) in Standish.

Advertisement

Maren McGinn had 14 points for Norwich.

UMASS DARTMOUTH 77, SOUTHERN MAINE 71: Jordan Moretti and Jessica Carroll each had 16 points, while Teja Andrews had 14 to lift the Corsairs (13-8, 9-3 LEC) to a win over the Huskies (5-15, 3-9) in Gorham.

Amy Fleming had 20 points, Franny Ramsdell 15, Vanessa Vaughan 11 and Tamrah Gould 10 for Southern Maine.

U. OF NEW ENGLAND 59, SALVE REGINA 51: Faye Veilleux scored 25 points, while Keagan Dunbar had 17 points and 10 rebounds in the Nor’easters (15-6, 11-3 CCC) beat the Seahawks (13-8, 8-6) in Biddeford.

BATES 68, COLBY 55: Meghan Graff scored 19 points, Alexandra Long added 16 points and six assists, and the Bobcats (10-10, 3-5 NESCAC) beat the Mules (8-12, 3-5) in Waterville.

Caroline Smith (13 points) and Lydia Mordarski (12) reached double figures for Colby. Carter McGloon had nine points and 12 rebounds.

TUFTS 66, BOWDOIN 54: Sofia Gonzalez scored 23 points, and Maggie Russell got nine of her 17 points in the fourth quarter to help the Jumbos (16-6, 7-1 NESCAC) pull away from the Polar Bears (14-8, 3-5) in Brunswick.

Russell also grabbed 21 rebounds.

Sela Kay led Bowdoin with 17 points. Sydney Jones added 11.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »