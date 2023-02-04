HOCKEY

Reid Stefanson broke a 2-2 tie with a short-handed goal late in the second period, and Mathew Santos added two goals as the Maine Mariners pulled away for a 5-2 win over the division-leading Newfoundland Growlers on Saturday in St. John’s, Newfoundland.

Alex-Olivier Voyer and Chase Zieky also scored for Maine, and Francois Bouchard made 22 saves.

BASKETBALL

NBA G-LEAGUE: The Maine Celtics had eight players in double figures, led by Marial Shayok with 24 points, as they ended a four-game losing streak with a 132-108 G League victory Saturday night against the College Park Skyhawks at the Portland Expo.

Denzel Valentine, in his second game back from a broken finger, recorded 16 points, nine rebounds and eight assists. Mfiondu Kabengele (17 points), Luka Samanic (16), Marvin Smith (13), JD Davison (13), Kamar Baldwin (11) and Scott Lindsey (11) also scored in double figures.

BASEBALL

MLB: Pitcher Max Fried lost to the Atlanta Braves in salary arbitration and will make $13.5 million in the upcoming season instead of his $15 million request.

Mark Burstein, Fredric Horowitz and Jeanne Vonhof issued their decision a day after hearing arguments.

Fried won a $6.85 million salary last year in arbitration instead of the team’s $6.6 million proposal.

FOOTBALL

NFL: Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy announced that he’s added Brian Schottenheimer to his staff, replacing Kellen Moore who was one of eight coaches not retained after the recent 13-6 season.

Schottenheimer has a lengthy NFL resume. He was the passing game coordinator for the Jacksonville Jaguars during the 2021 season and spent three seasons (2018-20) as the Seattle Seahawks offensive coordinator, helping lead the team to three consecutive postseason appearances and in 2020 set the franchise record for points scored (459).

GOLF

PGA TOUR: A strong wind was more than just a menace at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in Pebble Beach, California. It brought the tournament to a halt because of two holes on one of the courses, and set up a Monday finish without the amateurs.

Keith Mitchell made it through the worst stretch of wind at Pebble Beach, so strong that he hit an 8-iron on the 106-yard seventh hole. And right when he thought he was off the hook by getting through the ocean holes, the horn blew to stop play.

He made it through, and after a big drive on No. 11 with the wind at his back, he suddenly had the rest of the day off.

Peter Malnati was atop the leaderboard at 12 under with six holes left in his round at Pebble Beach. He started on the back nine along the ocean in benign conditions, and he was on the fourth green, coming off three straight birdies, when play stopped.

BOBSLED

WOMEN’S WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS: Germany took first and second in the women’s bobsled world championship in St. Moritz, Switzerland, while Kaillie Humphries of the U.S. claimed bronze for her seventh medal in the event.

Kim Kalicki and Leonie Fiebig finished their four runs over the two-day event in 4 minutes, 32.86 seconds. They were just 0.05 seconds ahead of German teammates Lisa Buckwitz and Kira Lipperheide.

Humphries and Kaysha Love got third in 4:33.37.

SOCCER

PREMIER LEAGUE: Kelechi Iheanacho scored a goal and set up two others to help Leicester beat Aston Villa 4-2 in the English Premier League.

The Nigeria forward’s first-half pluck allowed Leicester to snap a five-game winless run in league play. It was Villa’s first loss in its past five league matches.

• Arsenal lost in the Premier League for just the second time this season as Everton pulled off a surprising 1-0 win over the leaders in its first match under new manager Sean Dyche.

James Tarkowski headed in an inswinging corner to the far post from Dwight McNeil for the winning goal in the 60th minute, capping a performance of intensity and desire from a team that started the match in next-to-last place.

• After reigniting hope of an English Premier League title challenge, Manchester United was left counting the cost of Casemiro’s red card after beating Crystal Palace 2-1.

The Brazil international was sent off in the second half for grabbing Palace midfielder Will Hughes by the neck and will serve a three-match ban for violent conduct.

• Conceding for the first time in the English Premier League since November, Newcastle was held by West Ham to 1-1.

Lucas Paqueta’s strike took the shine off Eddie Howe’s 600th game as a manager and dented Newcastle’s rise.

FRENCH LEAGUE: Lionel Messi’s second-half goal helped a lackluster Paris Saint-Germain beat Toulouse 2-1 to move eight points clear at the top of the French league.

The superstar struck with a typical curling strike in the 57th minute following a move with Morocco right back Achraf Hakimi, who drew PSG level late in the first half after free kick specialist Branco van den Boomen put Toulouse ahead in the 20th.

PSG was without injured forwards Kylian Mbappé and Neymar and relied heavily on Messi, who hit the post during stoppage time.

TENNIS

DAVIS CUP: The United States swept its way into the group stage of the Davis Cup Finals, getting the winning point in a 4-0 victory over Uzbekistan from the doubles team of Rajeev Ram and Austin Krajicek.

They beat Sergey Fomin and Sanjar Fayziev 6-2, 6-4, after Tommy Paul and Mackenzie McDonald had won singles matches Friday in Tashkent.

