FICTION

Hardcover

1. “Lessons in Chemistry,” by Bonnie Garmus (Doubleday)

2. “Beep! Beep! Go to Sleep!,” by Todd Tarpley (Little Brown)

3. “The Snowy Day,” by Ezra Jack Keats (Viking)

4. “Trust,” by Hernan Diaz (Riverhead)

5. “Hell Bent,” by Leigh Bardugo (Flatiron)

6. “This Other Eden,” by Paul Harding (W.W. Norton)

7. “The Midcoast,” by Adam White (Hogarth)

8. “Liberation Day,” by George Saunders (Random House)

9. “Sea of Tranquility,” by Emily St. John Mandel (Knopf)

10. “This Is Not My Hat,” by Jon Klassen (Candlewick)

Paperback

1. “Night of the Living Rez,” by Morgan Talty (Tin House)

2. “Klara and the Sun,” by Kazuo Ishiguro (Vintage)

3. “Beautiful World, Where Are You,” by Sally Rooney (Picador)

4. “The Book of Form and Emptiness,” by Ruth Ozeki (Penguin)

5. “Nightbitch,” by Rachel Yoder (Anchor)

6. “The Guest List,” by Lucy Foley (William Morrow)

7. “Rules for Visiting,” by Jessica Francis Kane (Penguin)

8. “Cloud Cuckoo Land,” by Anthony Doerr (Scribner)

9. “Five Decembers,” by James Kestrel (Hard Case)

10. “I Will Die in a Foreign Land,” by Kalani Pickhart (Two Dollar Radio)

NONFICTION

Advertisement

Hardcover

1. “The Creative Act: A Way of Being,” by Rick Rubin (Penguin)

2. “I’m Glad My Mom Died,” by Jennette McCurdy (Simon)

3. “Late Wonders,” by Wesley McNair (David R. Godine)

4. “Butts: A Backstory,” by Heather Radke (Avid Reader)

5. “The Light We Carry,” by Michelle Obama (Crown)

6. “Atomic Habits: An Easy & Proven Way to Build Good Habits and Break Bad Ones,” by James Clear (Avery)

7. “Revenge of the Librarians,” by Tom Gauld (Drawn & Quarterly)

8. “The Half Known Life: In Search of Paradise,” by Pico Iyer (Riverhead)

9. “Master Slave Husband Wife: An Epic Journey from Slavery to Freedom,” by Ilyon Woo (Simon)

10. “The Wok: Recipes and Techniques,” by J Kenji Lopez-Alt (W.W. Norton)

Paperback

1. “The Book of Delights,” by Ross Gay (Algonquin)

2. “Several Short Sentences about Writing,” by Verlyn Klinkenborg (Vintage)

3. “Downeast,” by Gigi Georges (Harper)

4. “The Body Keeps the Score,” by Bessel Van Der Kolk (Penguin)

5. “We Took to the Woods,” by Louise Dickinson Rich (Down East)

6. “Worn: A People’s History of Clothing,” by Sofi Thanhauser (Vintage)

7. “Sigh, Gone,” by Phuc Tran (Flatiron)

8. “The Ride of Her Life,” by Elizabeth Letts (Ballantine)

9. “Finding the Mother Tree,” by Suzanne Simard (Vintage)

10. “Between Two Kingdoms,” by Suleika Jaouad (Random House)

— Longfellow Books, Portland

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »