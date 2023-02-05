The beautiful Bethel Inn has anchored the south end of the town common in the heart of Bethel’s historic district since 1913, where it has been welcoming guests from near and far with a host of comfortable rooms, fine dining and casual pub fare, plus championship golf on 18 holes in summer, and miles of Nordic skiing right outside the back door in winter.

Inland Woods + Trails, a Bethel-based nonprofit, manages the winter recreation facilities at the Bethel Inn Resort. Known as the Bethel Village Trail System, enthusiasts will find close to 15 miles of Nordic ski trails and a little more than 9 miles of trails for snowshoeing and fat tire biking through the valley of Mill Brook and on the slopes of Paradise Hill and Grover Hill.

The Bethel Inn was sold in December, but the new ownership has said it plans to keep the well-loved community cross-country skiing operation “exactly the same.”

The trail system features an interesting mix of terrain that’s geared primarily to beginner and intermediate skiers. Ski the mostly wide open grounds of the golf course, cruise through the woods on the popular and easy trail called I-95, or tackle the hilly route through stately white pines on Grover’s Grind, where sweeping Mahoosuc Range and White Mountains views await.

“It’s really lovely out there,” said Gabe Perkins, IWT’s executive director, who became the organization’s first full-time employee when it assumed the operation at the Bethel Inn in late 2016. “The trails spill out from the resort and in under a kilometer you’re out in the quiet woods. It’s a bit of a surprise to some to discover how quickly you can get away.”

Ski and snowshoe trails have existed on the Bethel Inn property for more than a century, and some of those original woods roads and trail corridors are still in use today. There used to be stone warming huts out there, but those are long gone. The inn ran the ski trails for 80 years before contracting the service to a private concessionaire, and then to IWT six years ago.

“It was an opportunity we just couldn’t pass up,” Perkins said. Inside of a month, Perkins went full-time, three more people were hired, the rental and grooming equipment was purchased, and in late December the doors opened for business. “Ever since, we’ve been striving to provide a resort quality experience. It’s the heartbeat of what we do.”

IWT’s winter trails center, housed in the Bethel Inn, carries a full complement of classic and skate skis, boots, poles and snowshoe for rent and sale, plus all the accessories. There’s also a fleet of fat tire bikes thanks to their partner, Barker Mountain Bikes. Ski lessons and fat tire bike instruction are available, and if a guided experience is your thing, that can be arranged as well.

You won’t find snowmaking guns or lights for night skiing at the Bethel Village Trail System. You will, however, find impeccably groomed trails cared for by a dedicated crew that knows how to work magic with as little as 4-6 inches of snow. Gorgeous carpets of corduroy and perfectly set tracks for kicking and gliding fun and exercise are their specialty.

“The grooming is what matters. It’s what people want, so we focus on it,” noted Perkins. “We like to ski here; we love the place. We enjoy operating the system and appreciate the consistent support we receive from everyone in the community. It makes all the difference.” Spend some quality time on these fine trails and you, too, will get a good feel for IWT’s solid commitment.

Connected to the Bethel Village Trail System are many more miles of skiing on the campus of Gould Academy, from the intermediate Ordway Loop to the challenging Pine Hill Trails System. Continue the Nordic adventuring with a crosstown visit to the riverside Carter’s X-C Ski Center, which is owned and operated by the very sweet Carter family.

Often referred to as “Maine’s most beautiful mountain village,” Bethel certainly has plenty to offer when it comes to Nordic skiing, snowshoeing and fat tire biking. While you’re in the area, be sure to explore Inland Woods + Trails’ other properties, like the Bethel Community Forests and Mount Will. There’s also the Town of Bethel’s Bethel Pathway and the Bingham Forest, plus Mahoosuc Land Trust’s Valentine Farm and McCoy Chapman Forest.

Carey Kish of Mount Desert Island is an award winning member of the Outdoor Writers Association of America. His latest book, “Beer Hiking New England,” will be out in print in March. Follow more of Carey’s adventures on Facebook and Instagram @careykish

