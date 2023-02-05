What a despicable statement by the attorney for the Roman Catholic Diocese of Portland, Gerald Petruccelli, who argued in court last week that nobody in Maine would have the “right to rest” if the statute of limitations for civil cases remained repealed. The victims of heinous crimes will never have that luxury.
It’s clear that the Catholic Church hasn’t changed. It has not accepted responsibility for decades of systemic protection of abusers and still does not exhibit compassion for the victims. Is there no limit to its hypocrisy?
Daniel Smith
Yarmouth
Send questions/comments to the editors.
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have a commenting profile? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login first for digital access. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.