JAY — Jace Bessey knocked down five 3-pointers and scored the game-high 20 points to lead Spruce Mountain past Lisbon

57-44 in boys basketball action Saturday.

Spruce Mountain’s 22-point outburst in the third quarter allowed the Phoenix (13-3) to pull away from Lisbon, which led 22-9 at half time.

Ian York dropped in four 3-pointers and scored 14 points for the Phoenix. Lisbon’s (9-8) Levi Tibbetts led the team with 10 points.

SEACOAST CHRISTIAN 49, PINE TREE 47: Sunny Johnson scored 25 points to lead the Guardians (6-10) over the Breakers (0-12) in Freeport.

Isiah Cardinal added 10 points, while Josh Lorentz and Brady Winship followed with six apiece.

Silas Yeaton paced Pine Tree with 18 points. Miguel Matos finished with 12, Samuel Batista chipped in nine and Colby Solberg scored eight.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

RICHMOND 60, ST. DOMINIC 16: The Bobcats breezed past the Saints in Richmond to claim their fourth consecutive win.

Kara Briand scored a game-high 15 points for Richmond (13-3) in the win. The Bobcats also got 12 points each from Breonna Dufresne and Lila Viselli.

Charli Apodaca and Avery Gravel each scored six points for St. Dom’s (2-14).

