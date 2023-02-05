Ben Poisson capped a late comeback with an overtime goal that lifted Maine to a 3-2 win over Merrimack in a Hockey East game Sunday afternoon at Alfond Arena.

Lynden Breen, who assisted on the winning goal, scored two short-handed goals during the same penalty midway through the third period to tie the game. Maine (12-13-2, 6-9-1 Hockey East) also killed a five-minute major in the closing stages of regulation.

Victor Ostman made 30 saves for Maine.

Alex Jefferies and Ryan Leibold scored for Merrimack (16-12-1, 11-8), which is ranked 15th in the USCHO.com poll.

