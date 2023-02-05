PORT ORANGE, Fla. – Charles A. Crawford, Jr., 73, of Port Orange, Fla. passed away from complications of heart disease at his home on Jan. 31, 2023.

“Chuck” as he was known to family and friends was born Oct. 24, 1949 in Old Town, the son of Charles A. and Natalie (Hilchey) Crawford. He attended Herbert Gray and St. Joseph School and was a 1968 graduate of Old Town High School. In high school, he was a member and treasurer of the Knights of Columbus Squires, an international youth group for Catholic boys who have a strong commitment to the Church and Christ. Chuck regularly worked the Friday night dances held at the Knights of Columbus Hall. During the summers, he was employed at the Penobscot Shoe Company. He was a 1972 graduate of Husson College in Bangor earning a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration with a concentration in accounting.

In 1973, he joined the Air Force where he was stationed at Hanscom Fields in Bedford, Mass. and St. Albans Radar Station in Vermont where he managed the Officers’ Club at both locations. He was a member of St. Joseph’s Church in Old Town and later at St. Michael’s Church in Bedford, Mass. He lived in Nashua, N.H. for several years and was active in the Catholic church where he taught CCD classes. After his military service, he worked as an auditor for the Defense Department at Fort Devens, Mass.

He retired to Florida after a 30-year career. During his retirement, he enjoyed reading and developed a passion for genealogy adding substantial information to the Crawford/Hilchey family trees. Chuck will be remembered for his kind and caring heart. He enjoyed carpentry, home remodeling, and painting with watercolors. Over the years, he loved spending time with his beloved canine friends – Molly, Casper, Bosley, and Weston – who he took everywhere he went.

Chuck is survived by his brothers Bruce and his wife, Susan, of Bangor and Christopher and his wife, Kelly, of Windham; two nieces, Heidi Crawford and Tracy Crawford Hawes, two nephews, Bruce Crawford and Michael Martin; several great-nieces, nephews, and cousins.

He was predeceased by two nephews, Troy Crawford in 2013 and Robert Martin in 2021.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, Feb. 9, from 8 to 9 a.m. at the Conroy-Tully Walker Funeral Home, 172 State St., Portland, followed by a 10 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial at The Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, 307 Congress St., Portland. Burial will follow at New Calvary Cemetery, South Portland. To view Chuck’s memorial page or to share an online condolence, please visit http://www.ConroyTullyWalker.com.

