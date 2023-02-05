SANFORD – Christina Hoar, 88, of Sanford, passed away peacefully after a brief illness on Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023 at the Southern Maine Health Care in Biddeford.

She was born in Cambridge, Mass. on Feb. 1, 1934, a daughter of the late Edward and Marguerite (Dunich) Stone. She graduated Salutatorian of her high school class, Nute High School in Milton, N.H. She then attended Nason College in Springvale and earned a B.A. in journalism and got her MRS Degree when she married her husband, C. Scott Hoar.

She wrote for the Portland Press Herald and Maine Sunday Telegram where she featured upcoming events. She covered the York County Horse Show at the Acton Fair. She enjoyed gardening, sewing, knitting, reading and playing cards with her friends. She also sold her own creations of Barbie clothes and mini stuffed animals at craft fairs. She could be seen around Sanford and Springvale walking her dog. She was a member of the North Parish Congregational Church.

She was active in Kiwanis and Waban. She also knitted over 100 pairs of mittens every fall for donations. As she knitted less she would purchase new mittens for donations. She also was an officer in NH Rainbow. Her past time was spent enjoying quality time with family and baking pork pies and molassas cookies for family around Christmas time. She also enjoyed searching deals at yard sales and thrift stores.

Her love of animals encouraged her to donate to the Animal Welfare Society in Kennebunk and Another Chance Rescue in North Berwick.

She was predeceased by her husband, Charles Scott Hoar; daughter, Pamela Godin; half-brother, Dr. Richard Stone.

She is survived by daughter, Tina Hoar of Sanford, sons Eric Hoar of Rochester, N.H. and Timothy Hoar of Farmingdale; six grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her sisters-in-law Vivian Flick, Elaine Allen, Joanna Howard, all of Maine and a brother-in-law, Edward Hoar of Ohio.

