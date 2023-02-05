WINDHAM – Mark DeWever, 68, passed away on Jan. 31, 2023 at his home. He was born on June 6, 1954 in Portland.

Visiting hours will be held on Tuesday, Feb. 7 from 1-3 p.m. at A.T. Hutchins Funeral Home, 660 Brighton Ave. in Portland.

